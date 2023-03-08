Of all the fashion capitals of the world, Paris is best known for delivering bold and conceptual runway moments. And there was definitely some of that this season (see: Harris Reed’s Nina Ricci debut and Rick Owens’ dramatically puffed up silhouettes). But perhaps even more notable, as evidenced by the biggest Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 trends, was a wave of collections that are refreshingly easy to imagine in one’s everyday life. Clothes you will actually wear more than once? In this era of internet peacocking, the concept felt downright novel.

Still, make no mistake: These wardrobe basics were far from boring. Over at Hermès, creative director Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski reinvented clean and simple staples with monochromatic color schemes and creative layering; Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière brought understated dresses and suiting to life with extra long belts, cozy scarves, and space age-y glasses. Covetable, outfit-building skirts were everywhere in all shapes and forms: full and flouncy (at Dior), soft and swishy (Chanel), short and sweet (Valentino). And over at Miu Miu, the athleisure-chic oversize jackets and sweatshirts were such scene-stealers that designer Miuccia Prada decided, in some cases, to dispense with bottoms altogether.

All of this is to say, the biggest themes of this season all drive back to one key point: Invest in things you love and want to wear day in and out and you’ll have a wardrobe that lasts well beyond just fall. Ahead, 10 key style-focused ideas to get your wish list started.

Denim, Doubled

High fashion’s ongoing love affair with jeans was strong in the City Of Lights, where several designers put their own stamp on the Canadian tuxedo. At Stella McCartney, the look was relaxed and easy enough that the model could jump on one of the (real!) horses at the presentation, while Alessandra Rich embellished her set with mixed metal studs. For a more ladylike take, consider A.W.A.K.E. Mode, which pieced together dungaree scraps to create a crop top and maxi skirt — both items would look equally cool broken up and worn with other pieces.

Leg Work

Sheer, lacy, bright colors — all manner of hosiery proved to be the secret sauce behind some of the best looks at brands like Miu Miu, Chanel, and Nina Ricci. And should you be fall shopping on a budget, good news: One perfect pair will likely cost you less than $50 and update every dress and skirt in your closet.

Puffer Deluxe

Ah, the cute outfit on a cold day conundrum: Do you cover up with something practical or sacrifice comfort for style? Thanks to the elevated parka and quilted coat options in Paris, it’s no longer one or the other. Try an edgy, outside style à la Undercover or Chloé, or go more elegant with a Dior-inspired gingham design.

Get Uneven

While asymmetrical silhouettes have been everywhere this fashion month, the look was particularly striking in Paris. A few pieces to take note of? The side slit maxis (and coordinating one-shoulder tops) at Rick Owen, flowing, patched-together gowns at Victoria Beckham, and the high-low skirts at Sacai.

Basic Instincts

Really, there’s not enough room in this feature to fully display the wealth of essentials that PFW delivered. A good starting place, though, would be Miu Miu’s luxe off-duty hoodies and jackets, Givenchy’s fluid blouses and trousers, and Loewe’s gorgeously draped knit set.

Noir Et Blanc

Does anything feel more wonderfully français than wearing high contrast black and white? Should you agree, the runways were rife with the timeless color combination — just look to Chanel, Balmain, and Louis Vuitton — which, should you try it, looks fantastic with a bold red lip.

Deep Purple

For those undecided on fashion month’s unmistakable fire engine red trend, consider deep aubergine purple instead. A key hue at big houses like Alexander McQueen, Lanvin, and Dundas, the color commands attention without screaming for it like a siren.

Take A (Big) Bow

While the dramatically tied flourishes above are technically called pussybows — or, in French, lavallières — they’re a far cry from the prim ‘70s secretary blouses that the term brings to mind. Strategically layer one of these show stoppers under a blazer (perhaps a mega-shoulder design from Saint Laurent?) anytime a barely buttoned shirt or T-shirt doesn’t feel eye-catching enough.

Borrowed From No One

Ties may traditionally be a menswear staple, but lately it’s the ladies who are making them really special (here’s looking at you, Jenna Ortega). Try it with a traditional button-down pairing, like Dior or Hermés, or make a splash in the spirit of Valentino by adding the accessory to a spangly gown.

She’s Come Undone

From the unfinished hems at Sacai and Comme des Garçons to the slashed and reconstructed creations at Balenciaga — many of the pieces were made from repurposed pants — fashion that’s reworked and artfully not completed feels so fresh right now.