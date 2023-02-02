Sorry, Viva Magenta, there’s a fiery hue in town, poised to steal your thunder. Yes, according to recent street style reports, red is the It color of the spring season, and it seems celebrities are now declaring their support of the trend. In the span of a week, everyone from Sophie Turner and Gabrielle Union to Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton have been spotted embracing the bold shade. And while color trends can run the gamut in terms of shade variety (hello, Barbiecore), the latest red celebrity outfits all fall into a vibrant candy apple category that reads very spring.

The beauty of these recent A-list ensembles is that they demonstrate the versatility of a totally red look. Take Union, for instance, who looked equal parts cozy and put-together in an all-crimson sweatsuit, sneakers, and beanie in a Feb 1 Instagram post (even her pup got in on the trend, donning a matching sweatshirt). And for a more formal take, both Sophie Turner and Kate Middleton harnessed the power of a red suit, the former going for a more fitted, feminine take by Magda Butrym, and the latter dazzling in a more androgynous, tailored option by Alexander McQueen.

If you’re ready to give the red color trend a spin for yourself, take a page from one of the four celeb-approved looks below.

Sophie Turner

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

On Jan 30, Turner celebrated the Jonas Brothers’ star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in red cigarette pants and coordinating cropped blazer with dramatic floral detailing by Magda Butrym. She rounded things up in Manolo Blahnik’s Sinbelahi pumps.

Gabrielle Union

In a Feb 1 Instagram video also starring husband Dwyane Wade and the family French bulldog Tre, Union looked comfortably chic in an all-red sweatsuit by Saintwoods (which is no longer available).

Reese Witherspoon

During her press tour for her new Netflix rom-com Your Place Or Mine, Witherspoon shined in a scarlet skirt suit by Lafayette 149 on Jan. 31. She added some interest with rich burgundy slingback pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Kate Middleton

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A devoted Alexander McQueen fan, the Princess of Wales wore the label yet again, this time donning a fiery drop-hem blazer and matching trousers for a pre-campaign event at BAFTA in London on Jan. 30. Fun fact: The official name of the suit’s shade is Welsh Red. Coincidence? We think not.