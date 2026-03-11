Fall 2026 was a milestone season for many heavyweights on the Paris Fashion Week schedule — highly anticipated follow-up collections, goodbyes, anniversaries, and, yes, even more debuts. It was also the end of the four-week fashion month circuit, which tied up our predictions for what we’ll all be wearing in six months in a nice neat bow. Well, sort of.

In Paris, we saw a few overarching themes emerge as designers meditated on similar questions for their autumnal collections. In his second collection for Mugler, Miguel Castro Freitas explored power dressing through the years as a means to redefining what it means today; at Lanvin, meanwhile, Peter Copping sought to update the definition of founder Jeanne’s “le chic ultime” by marrying elements from 1920s Paris with the desires of a modern dresser.

Others found inspiration in diametric opposites. Both Pierpaolo Piccioli and Nadège Vanhée cited chiaroscuro, the art technique dating back to the Renaissance that plays with contrast between light and dark, as a reference point for Balenciaga and Hermès, respectively. Matthieu Blazy looked inwards to examine the “paradox” that is Chanel in his latest for the house: “Chanel is function, Chanel is fiction. Chanel is sensible, Chanel is seductive. Chanel is day, Chanel is night. … I wish to create a canvas for women to be unapologetically who they are and who they want to be,” he shared in his notes.

Ultimately, though, the Fall 2026 collections coming out of Paris aren’t about prescribing a look for the season — rather, they’re about finding what speaks to you and your style. Take it from Celine’s Michael Rider: “I love when messy, complex, layered inner lives come through underneath great clothes,” he wrote in his Winter 2026 show notes. His ultimate goal, he said, was “making the things we all dream of finding and wearing.”

Ahead, see the pieces, silhouettes, and finishing touches that make up the biggest Fall 2026 trends from Paris Fashion Week. And make sure you read up on the ones from the New York, London, and Milan runways, so you get the full picture for the season.

Top Gun

Antonin Tron cited the first female pilot for Air France as one of his inspirations for his debut Balmain collection. (She was a client of Pierre Balmain’s.) The Top Gun look seems to have resonated with other designers working in Paris, judging from all the shearling-lined flight jackets we saw on the Fall 2026 runways. They found a place in a range of wardrobes, from that of Dior’s modern-day aristocrat to that of Matières Fécales’ subversive dresser. Some were long and boxy, others were cropped and cinched at the waist; all left the collars all the way up, signaling that the funnel neck trend isn’t going anywhere in 2026.

Paper-Shredder Skirts

Fall’s fringe flavor du jour is one that suggests the hem of your dress or skirt accidentally got swallowed by a paper shredder but got rescued just in time. Each strand is nearly identical to the next, but they fall and swoosh in a way that feels uncontrolled, almost frantic. They add just enough controlled chaos to the autumnal offerings from Stella McCartney, Rabanne, Lanvin, and more.

Wrap Blazers

A subtle but literal twist on a wardrobe staple, blazers appeared a touch askew on the Parisian runways. Julien Klausner’s take for Dries Van Noten wrapped tightly around the torso over a graphic maxi skirt, the contrasting cuffs of the blouse underneath peeking out from under the sleeves. Alainpaul’s, on the other hand, flared out under the second button from the top, creating a peplum shape that revealed a ruffled top.

Furry Sleeves

Furry coats are a given in any cold-weather collection. There was no lack of them on the Fall 2026 runways in Paris — what we did see, however, was a new twist on the look: jackets with furry sleeves. These made appearances at Schiaparelli (the brown shearling contrasting against denim printed with a fur motif), Nina Ricci (royal-blue trim against a golden-yellow floral jacquard that calls to mind the Marie Antoinette-at-Glastonbury muse of the season), Marine Serre (on a black leather moto jacket), among others.

Peplum

Peplum has officially graduated from nostalgic trend to default jacket silhouette, according to Paris Fashion Week. Brands ranging from Nanushka to Dior, Jean Paul Gaultier to The Row, Anrealage to Givenchy embraced flared-waist look on tailoring; Balmain translated it to furry olive toppers and aviator-inspired outerwear, while McQueen reimagined it as a peacoat mini dress.

Royal Purple

A continuation of a color trend we first saw earlier in the season, in the Fall 2026 collections of brands like Colleen Allen in New York and Ferragamo in Milan, royal purple made a strong statement in Paris — in a ruffled balloon trouser at Chloé, a sculptural knit mini at Loewe, a strong-shouldered blouse at Mugler, and more. As the runways demonstrated, it can be worn as an accent against a more classic neutral, or head-to-toe for maximum monochromatic impact.

Stirrups

Trousers have become progressively more fitted in recent years. In Paris, the skin-tight look prevailed yet again in the form of ’80s-inspired stirrup pants. A trend that’s been on the rise for a few seasons now, it’s poised to reach mass appeal in the fall, if brands like Stella McCartney, Balmain, and Burc Akyol have any say on the matter.