Thus far, Paris Fashion Week’s fall/winter 2026 runways have been a varied exploration of nature’s elements. There was the botanical bash at Dior, where Jonathan Anderson emulated the structure and essence of florals amidst a lily pond backdrop. Then, there was Antonin Tron’s debut at Balmain, where the animal kingdom was strongly represented in the shimmering leopard print bomber jackets and silk cheetah mini dresses. It seems Hermès is next in line to tap into the wonder of nature, with Creative Director Nadège Vanhee exploring the elusive period of twilight in which the atmosphere is partially illuminated — before sunset and after sunset — by the sun, being neither totally dark or completely lit.

Channeling this “liminal realm,” Vanhee transformed Paris’ La Garde Republicaine into a moody countryside promenade, with the blue-tinted runway bordered with mossy terrain in an effort to capture that fleeting moment in which night and day meet. “At twilight, senses heighten and forms assume intriguing new dimensions as chiaroscuro accents sharpen perception,” said the brand in an Instagram post showcasing highlights from the Mar. 7 show. “Color turns nocturnal. Life is distilled to its essence.”

Indeed, said “new dimensions” were seen in more obvious details. Extreme color contrasting was shown in the vibrant lime green knit turtlenecks paired with rich burgundy leather mini dresses. Soft blue Oxford blouses peeked out in slivers from longline moto-style trench coats. Bright yellow hosiery and handbags broke up noir separates (perhaps mimicking a sunrise piercing a night sky?).

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The twilight theme was also captured in the not-so-literal, color play. Late night and its multidimensional starry backdrop was emulated in rich navy, gray, forest green, and black combinations. Early morning hues of orange, camel, yellow, and deep red were mixed in as well, occasionally juxtaposed with the darker elements for an unexpected color-blocking effect.

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The heritage fashion house, originally founded as a harness shop in 1837, touched on traditional design codes. Its signature riding boots were reimagined in thigh-high form as well as a textured Western-inspired silhouette. Jodhpurs were designed as both jewel-toned separates as well as in bodysuit form, with the latter set in burgundy and mustard color ways. Vanhee also dabbled in the untraditional, sending models down the runway in colorful wool and leather bike shorts, which were layered under spacious cape coats and belted barn jackets.

Ahead, see highlights from Hermès’ perfectly balanced Fall/Winter 2026 collection.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images