London Fashion Week may only be the second stop on the monthlong fashion tour that started in New York two weeks ago, but there is a ton to digest from the U.K. capital. Seasoned designers and talent fresh out of Central Saint Martins did everything in their power to prevent front-row fatigue at the official halfway point of the Fall/Winter 2026 runway marathon, with innovative collections that are worthy of attention and remembrance.

The week started with an unexpected and instantly viral sighting at Tolu Coker, where the British monarch King Charles III was seated in the front row. However, his majesty wasn’t the only A-lister to participate in the shows across the pond. There was a Scary Spice appearance at Natasha Zinko (’90s icon Melanie Brown closed the show), Rose McGowan walked Marie Lueder, Romeo Beckham was spotted at Burberry, and Jemima Kirke performed at jewelry label Completedworks’ show with influencer and writer Camille Charrière as her assistant. The fashion set also saw British luxury label Joseph return to the runway under new creative director Mario Arena after almost a decade, while industry darling Harris Reed debuted bridal.

As for the clothes themselves, the London lineup delivered some new and interesting trends that can be considered a welcomed sartorial shift from the wearable, wardrobe-friendly outings that defined New York. Whether it be airy plumes on everything from dresses to shoes to cool-girl school-girl style and skirt volume on high, read on to see them all.

Check(s), Please

(+) Toga Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Tolu Coker Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Burberry WWD/Getty Images

In what could be the latest shift away from minimalism and back toward fashion dominated by pattern and color, designers went mad for plaid in London. Whether it be full looks in bright checks at Tolu Coker, Toga, and Alessandra Rich or statement pieces at Natasha Zinko, Chopova Lowena, and Bora Aksu, the graphic heritage motif returned to the front lines in a big way.

Fit To Be Tied

(+) Masha Popova Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images (+) Richard Quinn Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images (+) Simone Rocha Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Bows have a reputation for being a dainty feminine accent on shirts, jackets, and accessories, but this season they’ve been supersized and exaggerated to take center stage. At Masha Popova, a denim one was the main attraction on a midriff-baring blue jean look, while Simone Rocha decorated a strapless top and drop-waist dress with large bows in emerald green. Elsewhere, Richard Quinn added them to stunning velvet gowns, while Erdem, Harris Reed, and Alessandra Rich used the accoutrement to finish off brocade and lace numbers that can’t go unseen.

Black Tie (Not) Optional

(+) Erdem Hoda Davaine/Getty Images (+) Mithridate Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Patrick McDowell Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Ready-to-wear collections aren’t always appropriate for black-tie affairs, but this season designers took a page out of the tuxedo dressing playbook with elements of suiting and sharp tailoring infused into looks. From Mithridate’s strapless maxi with a double-breasted construction to Erdem’s blazer-style dresses complete with lace overlays and Patrick McDowell’s cropped velvet jacket with satin lapels, all that was missing were a bow tie and a VIP-only invitation.

Turn Up The Volume

(+) Roksanda @roksandailincic (+) Emilia Wickstead Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Natasha Zinko Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Another hint at the return of maximalism could be the voluminous silhouettes that were in serious favor amongst London’s top design talent. When it came to skirts in particular, the message seemed to be “the bigger, the better.” Case in point: hip-accenting looks at Richard Quinn, Chopova Lowena, Roksanda, and Emilia Wickstead.

Garden Variety

(+) Erdem WWD/Getty Images (+) Emilia Wickstead Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Bora Aksu @bora_aksu

Florals for fall are certainly more groundbreaking than florals for spring — and in London, designers went in all different directions with their blooms. At Knwls and Natasha Zinko, sweet patterns adorned edgier looks, while Richard Quinn, Erdem, and Simone Rocha used them on dresses fit for everything from garden parties and galas.

Track (Suit) Remix

(+) Simone Rocha Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Tolu Coker John Phillips/Getty Images (+) Fashion East Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Perhaps it’s the Olympics in Milan or everyone’s recent obsession with Heated Rivalry, but the shows in London leaned sporty with remixed tracksuits that are meant to be worn to the gym and beyond. Simone Rocha was the trend’s front-runner with an Adidas collaboration featuring zip-up jackets layered on top of tulle skirts and track pants gone girly with ruffles. At Tolu Coker, a camel-colored set was equally sexy as it was sporty, with corset details on top and cut outs on the bottom.