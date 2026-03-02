At this point you’ve heard the whispers and rumblings of the fresh resurgence of maximalism, but Milan Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2026 runways served as its official commencement. Indeed, all manner of over-the-top looks marched through, painting a very vibrant and bold season ahead ... so, minimalists beware.

First there was Demna’s highly-anticipated debut at Gucci, where his sexy, glam, sequin-filled collection solidified a larger disco-esque theme that ran through the entire week, with houses like Sportmax and Marni also contributing. Then there were the candy-coated runways of Diesel, Prada, and Moschino, that showcased a playful, childlike aesthetic — think satin bubblegum midi dresses and limoncello crop tops for fall in lieu of black trousers and neutral cashmere cardigans.

Don’t worry, there was some practicality in the mix, with outerwear as a natural focal point for a number of houses. That said, this season saw, over-the-top, statement coats in a kaleidoscope of hues, textures, and fuzzy finishes serving as one-and-done items for a complete look. Brands like Bottega Veneta and Armani, wanted to showcase the cozy cold-weather essential as its own style entity, and they succeeded in spades.

Ahead, see the five top trends from MFW that are poised for industry domination.

Let’s Disco

The spirit of Studio 54 was alive and well on the runways of Milan, with multiple designers embracing all manner of sequins and sparkle. Demna’s inaugural collection for Gucci included a variety of sequin frocks that ranged from a slinky silver mini worn on Emily Ratajkowski to a backless, thong-revealing black floor-grazer worn in the closing look by Kate Moss.

Candyland

A youthful irreverence begging fashion lovers to stop taking style so seriously rang loud and true at design houses like Diesel (which featured a toy store-like backdrop that really drove the playful aesthetic home), Fendi in all its jewel-toned glory, and Moschino, who sent models down the runway in quirky animal ear-shaped headwear to complement the sherbet-colored coats and separates.

One-And-Done Coats

You might want to rethink your classic, neutral-toned peacoats and trenches. Statement outerwear is about to blow up in the months ahead, with brands like Bottega, Armani, and Diesel leading the charge. In fact, the former showed large-and-charge shearling wrap coats as standalone outfits, with just minimal accessories added to the mix, proving not much else is needed when your coat does the talking.

Thigh Theory

Naked dressing isn’t exactly going away for the seasons ahead, it just may be taking a more subtle, thigh-focused approach. Brands like Jil Sander, Roberto Cavalli, and Fendi all endorsed the showing of a little leg via thigh-high slits on floor-sweeping gowns. Sure, you can keep things demure with a colorful tight moment (á la Sander), but why not bare it all?

Sweater (Dress) Weather

Frumpy, one-dimensional sweater dresses are truly a thing of the past, as evidenced by the runways of Max Mara, Ferragamo, and Bottega. Indeed, the cold-weather style is being reimagined for every interest and aesthetic, from body-hugging maxi styles and knee-grazing balloon iterations to mini dresses set against looped wool patterns.