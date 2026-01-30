Just when you begin to wrap your head around all of the designer shake-ups of the past year, another surprise emerges. On Jan. 30, it was announced that Pieter Mulier, the current creative director of Alaïa, would be parting ways with the brand after a five-year run. Mulier was the first-ever successor to the French luxury house following founder Azzedine Alaïa’s passing in 2017. The Belgian designer is widely credited with revitalizing the label since his appointment in 2021, significantly contributing Alaïa’s global expansion. His exit comes off the heels of winning International Designer of the Year at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards. Quit while ahead? It seems like that’s the case.

The introduction of the wildly popular east-west “Le Teckel” bag helped grow the house’s leather goods category, alongside other successful accessories like its viral mesh ballet flats. Rumors that Mulier may be headed to Versace after Dario Vitale’s sudden exit last month have already begun circulating, but remain unconfirmed. Alaïa chief executive officer Myriam Serrano, said the following in an official statement: "We sincerely thank Pieter for his vision and commitment, writing an important chapter in the ongoing evolution of the maison." She continued, "Over the past five years, Pieter and the exceptional team he led have shaped Alaïa's creative renewal, honoring its heritage and strengthening the maison's relevance, confidence, and global recognition."

Mulier’s final collection for the label will be presented in March during Paris Fashion Week. In the meantime, here’s a look back at our favorite celebrity fashion moments under Mulier’s Alaïa reign.

Kim Kardashian, Alaïa Show, 2025

BACKGRID

Jodie Turner-Smith, Comic Con, 2025

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Rihanna At Giorgio Baldi, 2025

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell, Cannes Film Festival, 2025

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus, The Met Gala, 2025

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Selena Gomez, Academy Museum Gala, 2024

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Taylor Russell, Venice International Film Festival, 2024

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Jennie Kim, The Met Gala, 2024

Aliah Anderson/Getty Images

Vittoria Ceretti, The Met Gala, 2024

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence, GLAAD Media Awards, 2024

Gotham/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber, Palm Royale Premiere, 2024

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Zendaya, Dune 2 Premiere, 2024

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Mona Tougaard, The Fashion Awards, 2023

Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

Laura Harrier, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala, 2023

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Rihanna, The Academy Awards, 2023

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, BAFTA Film Awards, 2023

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Margot Robbie, Premiere of Babylon, 2022

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton, Cannes Film Festival, 2022