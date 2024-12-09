As fashion enthusiasts know, this year has seen its fair share of creative director changes at the industry’s biggest design houses. Some of the most shocking departures? Kim Jones’ exit from Fendi, Virginie Viard leaving Chanel, and Dries Van Noten’s sudden retirement from his eponymous label. The latter in particular stepped down from his namesake post in March, and since then, the brand’s covetable opening has been kept vacant. Until now. On Dec. 9, Dries Van Noten confirmed its new creative director would be Julian Klausner, an inside talent who’s worked at the label since 2018, and was recently appointed to head of womenswear.

Bright and early on Monday morning, the company shared the update with its 1.6 million Instagram followers. In a now-viral press release, the new leader of Dries Van Noten wrote, “I am beyond thrilled to oversee the upcoming seasons as we begin the next chapter for this house,” Klausner said. “The incomparable legacy that Dries is leaving behind is monumental, serving as an endless source of precious inspiration.” According to an official statement, Klausner is now responsible for both the menswear and womenwear collections, “ensuring that the brand’s distinctive and strong identity remains at the forefront of his vision.” In January 2025, a lookbook format of his Menswear Winter 2025 line will debut. Then, on March 5, Klausner will present his first women’s runway show as creative director.

Van Noten spent 38 years at the helm of his brand — seven of those with Klausner at his side. So, it’s no surprise that the industry giant helped secure his replacement. “I have complete confidence in Julian’s creativity and vision. He is not only a talented designer, but also a clear choice to take over after my departure,” Van Noten said in the aforementioned press release. “His deep understanding of the brand and its values will ensure a seamless transition and a bright future.”

Klausner’s journey to Dries Van Noten is a relatively quick one — the fellow Belgian received both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in 2016 from the fashion program at La Cambre, a visual arts school in Brussels. Then, he was offered a junior designer position at Maison Margiela. By 2018, he moved to the Dries Van Noten design team, and since then, he’s been an integral part in each release. Most recently, the former head of womenswear made headlines for his Spring/Summer 2025 show presentation. Klausner’s latest offering notably matched Van Noten’s penchant for dramatic prints and bold colors, complete with contrasting florals, patterned outerwear, and striking accessories.

Even though Klausner might not be a household name right now, within months, there’s a chance he will be. So, mark your calendar for his first season as the lead of Dries Van Noten. It’s sure to be a memorable one.