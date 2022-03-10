This Underrated Accessory At PFW Is Making A Comeback For Fall '22

Fashion Month provides countless outfit inspiration as showgoers across New York City, London, Milan, and Paris bring their style A-game. When you’re presented with photos of hundreds of different ensembles, however, it can be difficult to figure out which ones you personally would want to wear and replicate. That’s why TZR thoughtfully went through all the PFW looks and selected the best Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 street style looks to shop. Instead of perusing through 100 photos, now you only have to check out the top 10, below. If a particular outfit speaks to you, you can replicate it by shopping the get-the-look products underneath.

You will notice that the street style ensembles varied drastically in Paris, with some individuals opting for a romantic aesthetic (think a bubble hem mini dress worn with a sweater) while others took a menswear-inspired approach. Embrace the variety of outfits, below, because you’re guaranteed to find at least one look you’ll love and want to recreate. Without further ado, shop all the on-trend pieces you spotted at PFW ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Darrel Hunter

This guest tapped into the preppy fashion trend with a touch of sportiness via a baseball cap. Take note of the expert layering hacks (i.e. a turtleneck top styled underneath a button-down shirt and a Lacoste sweater vest) and a luxe designer-sock-plus-oxford combo.

Darrel Hunter

All shades of blue are trending for spring 2022, so work the shade into your wardrobe with a romantic dress.

Darrel Hunter

A casual crop top is instantly elevated when styled with tailored trousers and mule heels. Knot a sweater around your shoulders for that extra fashion girl-approved touch.

Darrel Hunter

If you’re feeling overwhelmed with how to wear two bold hues together, follow Emili Sindlev’s lead by selecting two hues with the same color intensity. Then, repeat the colors strategically throughout your entire look — Sindlev wore a printed yellow top to echo the hue found in her jeans. Meanwhile, her cerulean shoes and bag matched back to her coat.

Darrel Hunter

For the classic, minimalist dressers out there, don’t feel like you need to embrace maximalist prints and colors just because everyone else is doing so. An easy outfit that will never be “out” is pictured above: a ladylike blazer over a turtleneck with a pair of slightly distressed ankle jeans and black booties.

Darrel Hunter

To make your cutout dress office-appropriate, simply style a sweater underneath.

Darrel Hunter

Belts are often an afterthought in an outfit. However, this showgoer proves a good leather waist-cincher can visibly improve the look of a more mundane piece, like a sweater dress. Add the underrated accessory into your closet ASAP.

Darrel Hunter

When in doubt of how dressy you should be for an event, just slip on a pantsuit set. This ensemble is suitable for all occasions, from PFW to meetings with your C-suite.

Darrel Hunter

Inject springtime colors into your winter wardrobe via bold outerwear and accessories.

Darrel Hunter

A tie will always provide that necessary drama and impact in an outfit. Style with a blazer, skirt, and loafers.