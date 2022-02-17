There was an undeniable buzz in the air and a resounding click-clacking echoing throughout New York City as the fashion crowd navigated SoHo’s cobblestones in heels. The runways and presentations have been nothing short of electrifying (Carolina Herrera’s showing, for one, was an operatic, 52-look masterpiece). Furthermore, the showgoers have adopted a no-holds-barred approach to their Fashion-Week dressing that’s become a testament to just how fun fashion can be. Best of all? You can actually shop New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022’s street style ensembles. TZR sourced all the standout pieces and compiled them into one concise list.

As for the big style takeaways from this season’s guests, strategic minimalism has been a popular choice thus far (see: Kristen Lam’s K.NGLSEY cutout tank and Aneka Aitimova’s inspired corset layering). Other NYFW attendees, however, went toward the opposite end of the aesthetic spectrum by leaning full-tilt into dopamine dressing. For instance, Shannae Ingleton Smith opted for a maximalist knit dress by the one and only, Christopher John Rogers. (The colorful frock is remarkably still available, but you'll want to quickly add it to your cart because the buzzy designer's pieces tend to sell out in a flash.)

Ahead, discover the shoppable street style pieces from New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022’s season. In addition, since the temperatures this week oscillated with abandon from a balmy 60 degrees to below freezing (Mother Nature, care to explain?), the below looks are inspo for both warm-ish and cold-weather days.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The love for loafers surges on, as evidenced by Vienna Skye’s Prada pair. She styled her preppy shoes with a maroon knit dress by Marina Moscone, a Diesel handbag, and ruby red cat-eye frames.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Subversive basics, anyone? Kristen Lam exemplified the skin-revealing trend to perfection with a cutout tank by the emerging New York-based brand, K.NGLSEY. Then, she styled the unconventional top with a Prada bucket hat, pleated trousers, a flannel button-down, and a khaki trench coat.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Christopher John Rogers, one of the buzziest designers on the scene, was a popular choice for NYC’s fashion crowd. Shannae Ingleton Smith donned the brand’s rainbow-colored striped knit dress and paired it with Dr. Martens platform boots and a purple Jacquemus mini bag.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Welcome to the season of the power suit. If you’re feeling adventurous this spring, consider a two-piece tailored look done in an eye-popping shade. Hari Nef, for one, opted for a blood orange suit by Proenza Schouler when attending the brand’s showing.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

This showgoer tapped into the graphic sweater trend via this multi-print crewneck from Stella McCartney’s collaboration with the artist Ed Curtis. Plus, they utilized the hack of wearing a sweater as a scarf, which, if it isn’t already, is one to have in your arsenal of cold-weather accessorizing ideas.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Leonie Hanne delivered drama in Proenza Schouler’s twirl-ready black beaded and fringe gown. Peep her expressive accessories, too: Bottega Veneta’s architectural, green sunnies and Saint Laurent’s crystal drop earrings.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Danielle James embodied a Valentine’s Day spirit with her bright pink and ruby red catsuit from Ivy Park’s collaboration with Adidas. Notice how she leaned into the one-piece’s sporty vibe via her sneakers, yet also added touches of refinement with a crimson trench coat, angular orange sunnies, and brown leather handbag?

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Allow Malvika Sheth to make a case for why elevated sportswear should be on your to-wear docket. Look to how the fashion influencer layered a neon green Marine Serre x Nike jersey over electric blue thermal wear by The Giving Moment and chose a knee-high stark white BY FAR boot to finish off her look.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Alyssa Coscarelli’s royal blue and white dress by Proenza Schouler was a nod to fashion’s ongoing appreciation for plaid and checkerboard prints. Oh, and there were her Loewe’s croc-embossed leather wedge loafers, too, which added just the right amount of funky edge to round out her ensemble.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Here’s an example of a minimal look with a slightly playful pop of color. Tina Leung accessorized with a multicolored mohair scarf by Viso Project, which contrasted sharply against her black Frankie Shop pea coat and other dark separates.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Here, Aneka Aitimova raises a good point: You can layer atop your outerwear, too. To do so, she cinched a vegan leather corset from Urban Revivo on top of her khaki trench coat from the Russia-based brand, YULIAWAVE.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

This guest paid homage to the craftcore trend with a kistchy puffer made of granny square-style crochet panels by Sea. Then, they elevated the piece further via leather trousers, a neon pink turtleneck, and white front-zipper ankle booties.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Talk about dopamine-generating fashion. This explosive display of colors and prints was an expert lesson in maximalist dressing and served as a bright spot on a snowy Sunday. It’s worth noting, too, that her emerald green floral Monki dress coordinated perfectly with Bottega Veneta’s “ugly,” It-girl staple, the Puddle Boots.