Women In Milan Wore This Hailey Bieber-Approved Top Everywhere For Fashion Week

If you keep an eye on street style, you know that Milan Fashion Week brought in plenty of imitable outfits. The fashion-savvy crew strolled down the streets of Italy in everything from sultry tops to equestrian-inspired pieces. If you’re wondering whether you can shop these Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 street style looks, the answer is yes. What’s more, TZR located the fashion set’s must-have pieces so you don’t have to. You can rest assured that these trendy items will get plenty of wear in the months to come.

First off, all self-proclaimed style aficionados will want to add the celeb-beloved La Maille Pralù cardigan from Jacquemus into their checkout carts, pronto. (The flirty knit, which already lives in the wardrobes of style icons Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Fox, and Hailey Bieber, has now received its MFW street style stamp of approval.) For those who loved the equestrian-inspired items sported by guests at the Gucci show, you’re in luck: The brand’s luxe, covetable pieces are still available to shop.

Ahead, shop your favorite pieces from the MFW street style outfits. If you love a person’s entire look, you can add every single product to your checkout cart.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Darrel Hunter

If you’ve been eyeing this celeb-beloved cardigan from Jacquemus, now is the time to add one to your checkout cart ASAP. Take after this stylish showgoer and team the sultry piece with baggy jeans, a newsboy cap, and a vibrant crossbody bag for a pop of color.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

On day five of MFW, Katya Tolstova wore a leather look ahead of the Giorgio Armani Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show. A hot tip: Her trench coat from BOYAROVSKAYA, an emerging Paris-based brand, will instantly elevate your spring 2022 wardrobe.

Darrel Hunter

Horse riding-inspired outfits dominated the front row at Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show. And the best part? You can already recreate this guest’s Gucci ensemble to a T.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

This showgoer’s outfit served as a friendly reminder that the right accessories can change up an outfit. She styled her billowy cream-colored dress with a dramatic striped hat and a pair of matching mustard-hued socks. To finish, she carried two handbags from BOYY.

Darrel Hunter

This spring, copy Tamu McPherson’s street style-approved take on the Canadian tuxedo. She styled her denim co-ords with a Fair Isle knit cardigan and a pair of sparkly shoes.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

This color-coordinated Prada look from day one of Milan Fashion Week is equally suited for for city adventures and outdoor activities. Complete it with a bedazzled bucket hat for a touch of glamour.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

If you’re a fan of the après-ski aesthetic, try out this attendee’s skiwear-inspired ensemble. She layered her blazer, puffer pants, puffer skirt, and gloves in the most unconventional way to bring the OOTD to life.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Grazia Italy’s Head of Fashion Sara Moschini expertly put together a business-casual look with a touch of fun. Take after the stylish tastemaker and snag her exact bag and boots, as well as an identical turtleneck sweater, skirt, and blazer, ahead.

Darrel Hunter

For minimalism fashion fans, look to Sarah Lysander’s tailoring ensemble from MFW for inspo. She paired it with Balenciaga’s Runner sneakers and finished with colorful jewelry (think: chunky rings and mushroom earrings) for a fun, playful touch.