The Best Fashion Items From Nordstrom’s Major Anniversary Sale

If you’re a savvy shopper, you’ll always have seasonal sales on your radar. While Memorial Day and Fourth of July discounts are now a thing of the past (until next year, at least), there are still opportunities to shop discounted designer goods online and in-store before summer ends. One of the most acclaimed annual events in this department is Nordstrom’s 2021 Anniversary Sale — the biggest and most popular sale of the year offered by the retailer. This season, the industry giant added over 100 brands to its discount lineup, so you have even more options to peruse through. Some highlighted labels include: RE/DONE, Veronica Beard, Meghan Markle-approved label La Ligne, and celeb-favorite FRAME.

Although the sale will officially start on July 28, you can still take a sneak peek at the anticipated discounted products on the retailer’s website. Members of The Nordy Club rewards program will be able to access the sale a little earlier, with cardmembers of the highest status (Icons) getting first dibs on products as early as July 12. Ready to shop? Scroll ahead to see TZR’s curated picks from the major event. Perhaps, you’ll want to snag a trendy statement collar blouse from WAYF, or lean into the Bermuda shorts trend with denim bottoms from FRAME. You can also get a head start on your fall/winter shopping by snagging a pair coveted, Jill Biden-approved Stuart Weitzman boots before the season rolls around.

After you’re done filling up your closet with all the fashion items you need, perhaps check out Zara Home’s much anticipated summer sale for any last-minute decor goods.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.