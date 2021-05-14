Everyone has a secret weapon for boosting their mood. It might be a refreshing venti cold brew from Starbucks, or perhaps a wake-me-up morning jog around the neighborhood. For a fashion enthusiast, it’s throwing on colorful attire. Luckily, the hot pink color trend for summer 2021 is here to provide a much-needed spirit lift. And designers are offering lots of different options to snag this season (see: light pink for minimalists).

Sure, pink might have the reputation of skewing young (blame it on Elle Woods and Mean Girls), but, as it turns out, it isn’t as challenging to pull off as you might think. In fact, just look to the Spring/Summer 2021 runways for further proof that anyone can wear the color. At Cecilie Bahnsen, a hot pink sweater was styled over a light pastel pink organza dress for a breezy contrast. On the other hand, Valentino made a convincing case for a vivid pink button-down and itty bitty leather shorts. Or, take a page out of Chanel’s book and swap out your jeans for a pair of pink trousers this summer.

If you needed further proof, the color was also a hit during the 2021 award show season. At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Jurnee Smollett wowed in a bright pink Zuhair Murad gown, whereas Lily Collins went with a dreamy light pink Georges Hobeika number. Vanessa Kirby wore it at the Oscars and Amanda Seyfriend at the Golden Globes, So, if you’re attending an upscale event or wedding this summer, consider arriving at the event in the bold hue.

Sold on trying out pink this summer? From sleek sandals to cool tie-dye tops, below, find nine stylish pieces to add to your wardrobe.

Marni Marni Fussbett Sandals $502 Come summer, an easy pair of slide-on sandals are a must. Marni’s Fussbett Sandals will add a subtle pop of color to a white tee and denim cutoffs ensemble. Buy now

Fendi Coin Purse $550 This coin purse from Fendi will probably make you excited to do your laundry. When you’re not stuffing a bunch of quarters in it, you can throw your keys and AirPods in the tiny purse when you’re out running errands. Add to cart

House of Aama Southern Girl Pink Tote $45 Might as well make your grocery shopping totes cute, right? This Southern Girl Pink Tote from House of Aama will make you the chicest person in the aisle. Add to cart

By FAR By Far Mini Croc Print Bag $460 A croc-print bag is both trendy and timeless, so it’s worth the investment. Instead of a brown hue, consider a fresh pink style for summer. Add to cart

Paco Rabanne Lose Yourself Knot Waist Tee $225 The tie-dye trend is still going strong for summer 2021, so consider sprucing up your lineup with Paco Rabanne’s Lose Yourself Knot Waist Tee. Wear it with white jeans and square-toe sandals, and you’ll be ready for wherever the day takes you. Buy now

Rosie Assoulin Thousand In One Ways Sweater $895 For those who easily get chilly, a lightweight knit is crucial to have in reach. Rosie Assoulin’s Thousand In One Ways Sweater features a summer-approved cropped silhouette. Buy now

Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta Stretch Raffia Mules $856 If your summer calendar is packed with events, you’ll want to invest in a chic pair of mules. This pink style happens to touch on a few of summer’s biggest sandal trends, such as raffia and a heel silhouette. Buy now

Matteau Tiered Front Maxi Dress $480 Casual dresses are great for those days where you’re in a rush to get out the door. Matteau’s Tiered Front Maxi Dress can be worn with everything from high-top sneakers to dressy heels. Buy now