These $13 Bike Shorts Will Go With Everything In Your Closet

Cycling shorts have long been a staple in fashionistas’ closets. The contemporary look first descended upon fashion folks when Emily Ratajkowski wore Kith's inky, elastic-waisted pair. Then, the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber offered up their own takes on bike short outfits. Fast forward a couple of years, and it is now undeniably clear that they are the staple piece that isn't going anywhere. With the shift from loungewear to streetwear as the world opens back up, it's hard to think of a piece better than the stretchy short to make the jump. Luckily, the best bike shorts for summer are available, right now, at every price point.

The bike shorts trend has seen many revisions — with off-duty looks including easy T-shirts and denim jackets. But, now, in 2021, the rule of thumb is almost always teaming the sporty bottom with a matching athleisure-inspired top. Ahead, you'll find your fair share of basic jet-black, wear-with-everything shorts, as well as ribbed styles (many of which have a matching top half), and punchy hues (turquoise and lime green, which are bound to inspire an impactful look). Take note of PANGAIA’s lavender pair from the brand’s newest workout wear collection (it’s made primarily with bio-based materials). Should you feel compelled to jazz up your everyday wardrobe rotation with a streetwear-esque sporty bottom, the logo-printed number from Daily Paper, ahead, will be the one for you.

