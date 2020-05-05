(Shopping)
These $13 Bike Shorts Will Go With Everything In Your Closet
Every fashion gal’s wardrobe staple.
Cycling shorts have long been a staple in fashionistas’ closets. The contemporary look first descended upon fashion folks when Emily Ratajkowski wore Kith's inky, elastic-waisted pair. Then, the likes of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber offered up their own takes on bike short outfits. Fast forward a couple of years, and it is now undeniably clear that they are the staple piece that isn't going anywhere. With the shift from loungewear to streetwear as the world opens back up, it's hard to think of a piece better than the stretchy short to make the jump. Luckily, the best bike shorts for summer are available, right now, at every price point.
The bike shorts trend has seen many revisions — with off-duty looks including easy T-shirts and denim jackets. But, now, in 2021, the rule of thumb is almost always teaming the sporty bottom with a matching athleisure-inspired top. Ahead, you'll find your fair share of basic jet-black, wear-with-everything shorts, as well as ribbed styles (many of which have a matching top half), and punchy hues (turquoise and lime green, which are bound to inspire an impactful look). Take note of PANGAIA’s lavender pair from the brand’s newest workout wear collection (it’s made primarily with bio-based materials). Should you feel compelled to jazz up your everyday wardrobe rotation with a streetwear-esque sporty bottom, the logo-printed number from Daily Paper, ahead, will be the one for you.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
PANGAIA recently released its first-ever activewear collection. These mid-length shorts are made from seaweed, eucalyptus, bio-based nylon, and Roica V550 — a stretch yarn that can be naturally degraded by microorganisms over the course of approximately five years.
By now, bike shorts is a versatile wardrobe staple alongside other basics like white tees and blue jeans. Style your bottoms with a matching sports bra to create the NYC summer athleisure uniform, or dress it up the Hailey Bieber way with an oversized blazer.
Kendall Jenner’s favorite athletic brand has a wide range of bike shorts to choose from. Made from the brand’s signature Airbrush fabric, this lavender-hued pair will sit comfortably on your body, whether you’re on long, meditative walks or doing an intense HIIT workout.
This article was originally published on