Cardi B and her husband Offset (he’s a rapper for hip hop group Migos) are one of the most fashionable celebrity couples in Hollywood. They both adore luxury brands like Hermès and Versace; they’re not afraid to express themselves through statement prints and flashy colors. Thus, when Cardi B and Offset wore matching camo outfits on July 12, it made sense given their similar tastes in fashion. When it comes to their couple style, the duo are in sync with each other and they can effortlessly pull off coordinating looks.

For their shopping date in Los Angeles, Cardi B wore a colorful graphic T-shirt, camouflage Bermuda shorts, and a pair of eel-like wrap heels. Her accessories were bold and eye-catching, which included a pair of oversized round sunglasses, extra large gold hoops, and a purple bucket hat. (Rihanna and Cardi B must be on the same wavelength, as they both wore bucket hats while on dates.) To match her Bermuda shorts, the singer carried a Hermès Birkin 30 Parchment Box Camouflage bag. Meanwhile, Offset was in an equally as comfortable ensemble (if not more, since he did not wear heels). He wore an orange long-sleeved shirt with camo cargo shorts and orange sneakers. In his hand, he carried a big duffle-like bag. Though the couple wore different pieces on top, the lower half of their ensembles, plus their accessories, matched in a bold style move. The camo print, which is basically a neutral at this point, paired seamlessly with their more colorful items and let them shine.

BACKGRID

The cute outfit moment solidified the two as a stylish Hollywood couple. However, Cardi B and Offset aren’t the only pair to master wearing similar clothes. Kourtney Kardashian finds inspiration from boyfriend Travis Barker and has even borrowed items from his closet. (She loves his leather jacket.) Meanwhile, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have nailed that laid-back, Californian-cool parents style. For those who love Cardi B and Offset’s camo outfits, you can try to recreate it with your partner at home. You’ll need some patterned shorts and bags, though the look could work with long bottoms, too, if you’re seeking a more fall-appropriate vibe.

