In case you haven’t noticed, wedding season is here. Whether you’ve already received an official invite or are expecting a save-the-date to hit your inbox any day now, it doesn’t hurt to start planning the perfect wedding guest ensemble. But the most crucial component of your outfit — your shoes — should be at the top of your shopping to-do list.
Anyone who’s been to a wedding knows that identifying the best shoes for summer weddings will save you from the headaches (or is that footaches?) that can result from a poor footwear choice. Being on your feet, especially in heels, can make a few minutes of a vow ceremony feel like hours. Not to mention the dancing that is usually involved. The summer season also brings its own set of concerns, as you’re going to want to keep your feet as cool as possible.
Thankfully, there’s no shortage of footwear options that will keep you looking like one of the best dressed wedding guests while also ensuring you’re not suffering through the festivities. From pretty platform wedges to strappy block heels, keep scrolling to shop nine of the best shoes for summer weddings.
