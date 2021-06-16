In case you haven’t noticed, wedding season is here. Whether you’ve already received an official invite or are expecting a save-the-date to hit your inbox any day now, it doesn’t hurt to start planning the perfect wedding guest ensemble. But the most crucial component of your outfit — your shoes — should be at the top of your shopping to-do list.

Anyone who’s been to a wedding knows that identifying the best shoes for summer weddings will save you from the headaches (or is that footaches?) that can result from a poor footwear choice. Being on your feet, especially in heels, can make a few minutes of a vow ceremony feel like hours. Not to mention the dancing that is usually involved. The summer season also brings its own set of concerns, as you’re going to want to keep your feet as cool as possible.

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of footwear options that will keep you looking like one of the best dressed wedding guests while also ensuring you’re not suffering through the festivities. From pretty platform wedges to strappy block heels, keep scrolling to shop nine of the best shoes for summer weddings.

Luxury Block Heels That Aren’t A Pain Givenchy Heeled sandals $850 Forget the six-inch pointy heel. Instead, opt for a block heel with wide ankle straps. They’ll still make a statement without the pain a stiletto can bring after hours of wear. Buy now

Supportive Wedges With A Touch Of Edge Valentino Valentino Garavani - Studs sandales $770 Platform wedges might be the most brilliant invention. They give you height like a heel does, but are infinitely more comfortable that stilettos. This particular pair is accented with gold studs for a chic-meets-edgy look. Buy now

Two-Toned Sparkles Fit For A Soirée Jimmy Choo Jimmy Choo $822 You won’t miss heels at all in these sparkling slides. The pink crystal heel offers a romantic update to classic silver shoes, saving this pair from looking too expected. Buy now

The Perfect Thong Sandal AQUAZZURA Aquazzura Divina Thong Sandals $563 $478.55 If there’s any time to try the thong sandal trend, it’s at a summer wedding. You’ll be able to go a few rounds on the dance floor and your feet will be able to breathe. Buy now

Elegant Flats For A Formal Fête ALEXANDRE BIRMAN Madelina Elastic Sandal in Nude/Gold/Silver $450 If you don’t care for a heel at all, no judgment. A fancy pair of flats embellished with Swarovski crystals bring elegance to your look without putting stress on your soles. Buy now

Triangle Heels With A Retro Vibe Celine Celine Triangle Heel Twisted Sandal in Laminated Nappa Lambskin $316 The gold and silver leather bring super stylish ‘70s vibes, but the real star feature of this pair is that supportive triangle heel. Buy now

Dainty Daisies That Capture The Y2K Trend FABRIZIO VITI Fabrizio Viti Bea Open-toe Heeled Sandals $603 $331.65 If you want a simple black shoe that has a unique touch, this daisy-accented pair is perfect, and the minimalist heel will be much easier on your feet than a taller pair. Buy now

Pastel Pink Slides Perfect For A Garden Ceremony salvatore-ferragamo Valery mules $650 If the wedding is outdoors, a teeny-tiny heel (in this sweet blush shade) is an incredibly smart move. Buy now