Kourtney Kardashian Borrowed This Trusty Item From Her Boyfriend’s Closet

When you and your partner spend a lot of time together, especially in a pandemic, your habits and lifestyle might rub off on each other. This may even extend to the beauty products you use or how you get dressed. (You slowly find yourselves stepping out of the apartment while rocking the same all-black outfit or you both accidentally coordinate in tees and sweat shorts.) Couples who riff off each other’s style is relatively common — take celebrity duo Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker for example. Recently Kardashian wore Barker’s leather moto jacket and proved that, when it comes to their couple style, they’re always in sync.

Ever since Kardashian started dating the Blink 182 musician, her wardrobe vibes have noticeably shifted from posh, glamorous fare to more edgy, punk rock attire. In a moment shared to her Instagram stories, Kardashian snapped a photo of herself wearing a shiny leather jacket from Barker’s closet. The reality star paired the menswear item with a lace John Galliano Spring 2018 dress, Veneda Carter x Flatlist Eyewear sunnies, and a pair of combat boots from Prada. She finished off her look with a roomy Hermès Birkin bag in black leather, which added a polished touch. The photo was accompanied by a cheeky caption that read, “sorry if u can’t wear your boyfriend’s clothes.” It seems like the jacket is Barker’s recent go-to, as the piece was previously spotted on both Kardashian’s social media and on his own.

The fact that Kardashian and Barker are sharing wardrobes is not too surprising, as the couple frequently wears coordinating outfits. This recent clothing swap served as additional proof that their styles are merging. Another Hollywood duo who are clearly in sync style wise, too, is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. They’ve both worn similar leather and black outfits before. The pair has even hung out several times with Kardashian and Barker, thus presenting plenty of opportunities for them to all swap style secrets.

Should you be inspired by the leather jacket swap, shop some similar options below. Get a size both you and your partner can fit into, though if that is impossible you can buy the same one in different sizes.

