The Nordstrom Anniversary Event Includes This Luxe, Never-On-Sale Beauty Brand

Beauty sales don’t happen often — especially when it comes to high-end brands and sought-after skin care. So when, like that friend you can always rely on, the annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale rolls around, it would be a shame not to take advantage. The yearly shopping extravaganza offers discounts on cult favorites in makeup, skin care, hair care, and fragrance (in addition to tons of fashion items), and 2021’s event is bigger than ever. If you can believe it, Nordstrom is featuring over 100 newly added brands for your shopping pleasure.

The sale runs from July 28 to August 8 in stores and online, but as always, Nordstrom cardmembers get early access. Members can begin shopping on July 16 or even earlier, depending on their Nordy Club status.

This year’s deals include luxury, never-on-sale brands like Necessaire, Oribe, and Tom Ford, most of which are offering duos or sets — so you get even more bang for your buck. Perhaps the most gasp-inducing discount is on the celeb-approved NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Kit, which typically retails for $340 and is on sale for $199.

If scrolling through pages of slashed prices makes your head swim, have no fear. Ahead, the best beauty deals from the 2021 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to help guide you.

