We’re just two days into May, and the month is already off to a very stylish start. In fact, odds are you’re still chit-chatting about your favorite red carpet looks from last evening’s Met Gala with your coworkers and friends. Even though many of the celebrities are now jetting back to Los Angeles, where they’ll inevitably be trading in voluminous ball gowns for relaxed denim, that doesn’t mean the sartorial fun is over for you. The May fashion news, from celebrity brand campaigns to must-have summer collaborations, will keep you feeling inspired and, even better, eager to shop.

First off, Cartier announced on May 1 that Elle Fanning is its last global ambassador and the face of the Grain de Café collection. The Great actor kicked off her new role at the Met Gala, where she wore pieces from the luxury label’s aforementioned jewelry assortment — and looked absolutely gorgeous, we should add.

Meanwhile, if you’re prepping your wardrobe for a summer vacation, Sandro’s latest collaboration offers pieces meant to be worn on your tropical getaway. The label teamed up with Louis Barthélemy, a French artist and designer, for a capsule collection filled with vibrant, print-heavy clothing and accessories. For those who are located in New York City (or dropping by for a trip), you’ll want to check out Madewell’s curated assortment of vintage goods at its Williamsburg men’s store — all the items were handpicked by the label’s Head of Design, Joyce Lee.

What else is going on in the fashion world, you may ask? Well, keep reading to find out. TZR will also update this post with more can’t-miss info throughout the month.

Madewell Opens A Vintage Pop-Up In NYC

Courtesy Of Madewell

From now until May 21, you can shop a vetted selection of vintage gems at Madewell’s Williamsburg men’s store. Another perk? Each secondhand purchase comes with seedling plants and an exclusive market tote.

Cartier Announces Elle Fanning As Its Ambassador

Courtesy Of Cartier

The morning of the Met Gala, Cartier announced that Fanning is the jewelry brand’s latest global ambassador and the new face of the Grain de Café collection. “To mark the beginning of her partnership with the maison, Ms. Fanning will wear the Grain de Café collection this evening to New York’s exclusive Met Gala,” the press release said. And, the actor looked stunning that night.

Celine Customizes A Moke Car

Courtesy Of Celine

For the La Collection de Saint-Tropez campaign, Celine partnered with motor specialists in the South of France to revamp a vintage Mini Moke car. As a result, the customized automobile features the fashion house’s hallmark Triomphe logo on the steering wheel and hood.

Sandro Taps Louis Barthélemy For A Capsule Collection

Courtesy Of SANDRO

Sandro tapped French artist and designer Louis Barthélemy for a capsule collection, which is available to shop now. Barthélemy and Sandro’s founder and Artistic Director Evelyne Chetrite both have roots in Morocco; the artist splits his time between Paris, Egypt, and Morocco, while Chetrite is from there. “This shared desire to celebrate Morocco and its know-how was at the heart of the creative partnership between Sandro and Louis Barthélemy,” the press release said. The assortment includes clothing, scarves, and bags splashed with Barthélemy’s colorful illustrations.