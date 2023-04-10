Amal Clooney’s resume is a never-ending list of accomplishments: She’s a human rights attorney, the co-founder and co-president of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, and a visiting professor at Columbia Law School. In addition to all this, she somehow also finds time to tack on new projects to her already full plate. For instance, on April 10, she starred in Cartier’s Inaugural Contributor of Cartier Voices campaign and Clooney’s red dress shined brightly in the spotlight. The striking look wasn’t unusual for the lawyer, as she’s known to rock ultra-bright colors and loud prints while on vacation and on the red carpet. She let the gown, which tapped into 2023’s top color trend, do all the talking by not wearing any jewelry, with the exception of her wedding ring.

The new Cartier program will bring together a community of people, like Clooney, who want to use their public platforms to shape the world in a positive way. (Clearly, the star’s spectacular credentials make her the perfect person to lead the upcoming project.) “I am honored to be the first contributor to the global community of Cartier Voices,” Clooney said in a press release. “I look forward to building an enduring partnership founded on the values shared between myself and the maison.” For her newest venture with the French luxury label, Clooney will be a vital part of its events and initiatives, where she’ll also wear Cartier jewelry. And according to WWD, she’s supposedly going to make an appearance at the Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards ceremony on May 10.

Courtesy Of Cartier

The annual event, if you haven’t heard of it yet, started in 2006. The Cartier Women’s Initiative offers funding and mentorship to female entrepreneurs from around the world. Last year, the celebratory event involved a dinner that took place in Dubai and was hosted by founder and CEO of The Cru, Tiffany Dufu. As for this year’s festivities? They have yet to be revealed.

