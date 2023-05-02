It’s the first Monday of May, which only means one thing: The high-anticipated 2023 Met Gala is here. As you know, this year’s theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which honors the esteemed late designer — and honor they did. Indeed, celebrities fully understood the assignment, as an onslaught of vintage Chanel looks flooded the red carpet. Hollywood’s top stars, including Dua Lipa, Margot Robbie, Penelope Cruz, and Gisele Bündchen (to name just a few), pulled from the archives — and their selections are downright breathtaking.

Lagerfeld had a 36-year tenure at Chanel, so it’s only fitting that A-listers are celebrating some of his most revered, history-making runway moments. For starters, Robbie, who was the last ambassador that Lagerfeld picked, paid homage to the late designer by rocking a ‘90s gown. “This dress was worn by Cindy Crawford in 1993,” Robbie said to Vogue about her look. “They remade it for me, and it’s a Karl design.”

This year’s co-chairs got the vintage Chanel memo, too. Lipa stunned in a voluminous number plucked from its Fall/Winter 1992 Haute Couture collection. Meanwhile, Cruz went with a Princess-like ball gown via the French fashion house’s Spring/Summer 1998 Haute Couture collection.

And we can’t forget about Nicole Kidman, who brought back a 2004 feathery pastel pink gown she wore the same year for a Chanel N°5 campaign. An iconic move, indeed.

Ahead, feast your eyes on the archive Chanel looks that made their way up the Met Gala stairs this evening.

Margot Robbie

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

In a remade Chanel gown from 1993.

Gisele Bündchen

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

In Chanel Spring/Summer 2007 Couture.

Dua Lipa

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

In Chanel Fall/Winter 1992 Haute Couture (originally worn by Claudia Schiffer).

Jennie Kim

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images Entertainment

In Chanel Fall/Winter 1990/1991.

Nicole Kidman

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In 2004 Chanel .

Penelope Cruz

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty Images

In Chanel Spring/Summer 1998 Haute Couture.

