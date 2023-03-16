Since Sarah Staudinger launched Staud in 2015, the clothing and accessories brand has cemented itself as the ultimate cool-girl label by consistently producing the season’s next It piece without fail (two words: Moon Bag). Now the label is making its first foray into the wedding space with its debut bridal collection — and based on the brand’s superb design track record, the pieces are sure to be a hit. Available to shop online and in select New York City and Los Angeles stores, the lineup features styles priced from $295 to $795 for every facet of one’s special day, from the engagement party to the actual ceremony and reception.

In creating the mood board for the line, Staudinger tells TZR over email that she was drawn to weddings shot on film. She wanted to replicate this vintage feeling into her work, right down to the artful campaign imagery, which has the feel of an impromptu shoot on an old school camera. Another source of inspiration? Staudinger’s own wedding, which was held in St. Tropez in May 2022. The founder wore a custom Staud, which featured a fitted bodice and billowy skirt, to say her vows. “We pulled elements that I loved about that dress into various silhouettes, [like] the thin straps, the dropped waist and the column bodice,” she says of the piece, which was one of three one-of-kind looks she created for the occasion.

Another favorite was the one-of-a-kind halter column number. “It was one of the most comfortable and easy looks I wore,” she notes. Knowing the gown would resonate with customers, Staudinger created the Janet dress: a sleek style boasting a halter neckline and low-cut back.

There’s plenty of options for non-traditional brides in the selection, too. Try something shorter, like Staud’s babydoll Landscape Dress or the feather-adorned Etta Dress. Or you could switch things up with a less expected (read: not white) color, like Staud’s tiered, voluminous Florence Dress in hot pink or perhaps the strapless Daniela Dress in pastel yellow. Rounding out the assortment are an ebullient range of strappy sandals, beaded bags, and tulle veils.

And Staudinger didn’t stop at wedding dresses — her goal is to outfit everyone attending the ceremony. “I wanted to think about not only the bridal party, but guests of the wedding themselves,” she says. Thus, the designer created a special occasion dresses line-up, which runs the gamut from playful sparkly minis to sultry skin-baring gowns. “Brides want styles that either complement their ceremony look or can replace that aisle look itself, and guests want something fun and affordable that they can maybe even wear again (what a shock!).”

Shop the best of Staud’s bridal collection below, where TZR has gathered a selection of stand out pieces.