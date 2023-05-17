The French Riviera is the place to be right now. Not only did Sofia Richie just have her wedding there, but it’s also home to the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The invitation-only event, which runs from May 16 to May 27, showcases upcoming movies from around the world. But the biggest attraction for those of us not in attendance is the buzzy red carpet scene, which always attracts a bevy of impeccably dressed stars. This year is no different: The celebs serving 2023 Cannes Film Festival fashion — including Brie Larson, Elle Fanning, and Naomi Campbell — look particularly stunning.

Exhibit A: Larson, who attended a series of events in not one, but two different Chanel numbers (a dress and floral jumpsuit). Then there was Fanning, who channeled her inner Disney princess in a custom Alexander McQueen gown, and Campbell — the model exuded a can’t-be-bothered energy by accessorizing her metallic gown with white sunglasses on the red carpet. And, of course, we could never dole out the style accolades without mentioning Dame Helen Mirren. She dyed her hair blue just so it could match her dress (we love to see the commitment!).

Since there are still many days left for the film festival, rest assure that more VIPS are on the way — we will be updating this space regularly with what they are all wearing. In the meantime, check below for some of our favorite looks from Cannes thus far.

Brie Larson

We’d do a happy dance, too, after walking up the steps in a Chanel look and heels. Larson makes it all look so easy and glamorous!

Brie Larson

While everyone else wore some variation of a dress, Larson opted for a figure-hugging floral jumpsuit from Chanel. The black headband was a nice touch.

Elle Fanning

One our favorite Cannes regulars is Fanning — the actor always looks like royalty on the red carpet. Here, she wore a custom Alexander McQueen gown with a 18k white gold and diamond necklace from Cartier, along with a diamond bracelet and ring from the luxury jewelry brand.

Helen Mirren

The next time you want to make a show-stopping entrance at a party, consider dying your hair to match the color of your dress. Mirren, in a Del Core powder blue gown and Bvlgari jewelry, just proved this is the ultimate fashion-meets-beauty power move.

Uma Thurman

PSA: the choker necklaces are definitely still a thing — at least according to Thurman. She wore the accessory with her Dior gown and Chopard jewelry.

Naomi Campbell

Campbell came prepared for the hoard of flashing cameras. She styled her white sunglasses with a metallic silver Celine gown and Chopard jewelry.

Gong Li

At the Jeanne du Barry screening and opening ceremony, the actor wore a long-sleeve black gown from Alaïa’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. The LBD let her more glitzy Cartier jewels and Jimmy Choo fringe bag take centerstage on the red carpet.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas, & Carys Zeta Douglas

The film festival became a family affair for Zeta-Jones as she walked the red carpet with her husband Michael and their 20-year-old daughter Carys. The mother-and-daughter duo both wore dresses from Elie Saab, shoes from Sarah Flint, and Chopard jewelry.