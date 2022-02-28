At awards shows, your usual red carpet players include ball gowns, cutout silky slips, or delicate chiffon dresses. Therefore, it’s always a breath of fresh air when a celebrity doesn’t conform to one of these looks. Instead, when stars opt for pantsuits or jumpsuits, those ensembles immediately stand out to the viewers at home. At the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, a few celebs chose to go down this route. One of them was Elle Fanning, whose Gucci pants at the 2022 SAG Awards sparkled and shined like the night sky. The bottoms had a high-waisted fit and a bootcut hemline, which was on trend for the season.

The 23-year-old actor wore a head-to-toe ensemble from the luxury fashion house. On top, she wore a peach-colored blouse meets vest top. The blush tones, here, were echoed by her diamond pink necklace from Cartier and her rosy makeup. She looked elegant and cool, as one does when you’re wearing an Alessandro Michele creation. During a chat with actor Laverne Cox on the red carpet, Fanning revealed that she chose to wear pants because she didn’t feel like wearing a dress on SAG Awards night. Simple, right? Fanning wasn’t the only one to think this way as other stars like Jessica Chastain opted for a pantsuit set — hers tapped into the ever-popular sultry dressing trend.

Amy Sussman/WireImage

(+) Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia (+) Amy Sussman/WireImage INFO 1/2

Fanning is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for The Great in addition to being nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work as Catherine the Great in The Great. Though the actor didn’t snag the latter award (it went to Jean Smart), she still topped everyone’s best-dressed list on SAG Awards night. Fanning seemed to have a great time at the event, too, as she caught up with fellow actors like Sandra Oh.