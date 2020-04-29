As far as fashion files go, few are as robust as Gigi Hadid's. With years of practice on and off the runway, Gigi Hadid's most stylish outfits offer all the bold strokes that you'd expect from the model. Even better: It seems that we're just getting started.

With the news of Hadid's pregnancy with longtime boyfriend Zayn Malik, the masses are dreaming of what her maternity style will consist of — though, we have an idea it may involve a healthy mix of normcore, oversized suits and high fashion, per usual Gigi fashion. That said, now is as good a time as any for a full audit of all her best looks of seasons past — which happen to include several laudable twinning moments with Zayn. Take, for example, their muted metallic ensembles as the two went cheek to cheek at the 2016 Met Gala; or, more recently, their retro faded green jackets and blanched sneakers, worn by the duo for Zayn's birthday in January. Whether you favor Gigi's dressed up or stripped down looks (aka, multicolored Versace barroco print from head-to-toe, or leggings at the airport), there's something for everyone, ahead:

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: '90s Sweater Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images During Paris Fashion Week, Hadid evoked the best trend of the '90s with her patchwork knit sweater and paunchy jeans.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Retro Pantsuit Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images For the birthday festivities, Hadid matched Zayn's patchy jacket with a monochrome pantsuit.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Airport Plaid Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images Leggings and sneakers at the airport is the ultimate leisurely duo, and Hadid dressed them up so well with this dijon-hued jacket.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Monochrome Pantsuit Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images In December of 2018, Hadid traipsed around the streets in a look that sizzled. She wore a scarlet orange blouse and lace pant by Ronald van der Kemp, and a jacket by Moschino — all of which synced seamlessly.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Technicolor Barocco Arnold Jerocki/GC Images/Getty Images With Versace's classic barocco stretched in eye-popping pinks and blues, Gigi's ensemble for Versace's afterparty during Fashion Week in 2019 was on-point.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Metallic Eveningwear George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images For the Met Gala's 2016 theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology," Hadid and Malik synced ensembles by way of metallic motifs, imbued throughout elegant evening looks.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Ornate Nudes Noam Galai/WireImage/Getty Images To Glamour's Woman Of The Year Awards in 2018, Hadid wore a mock neck dress with lacy, floor-length sleeves, exuding the utmost elegance for the occasion.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Plumed Trenchcoat Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images For this past year's Met Gala, Hadid graced the pink carpet in a glittering look that featured a feathered Michael Kors trench.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Oversized Trenchcoat Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This boxy trench look is minimalist and maximalist all at once — and Hadid styled it with split-hem pants.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Blue Plaids Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images This wool plaid jacket was the perfect addition to Hadid's go-to outfit formula — jeans and boots.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Head-to-toe Black Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images For an evening out in Manhattan, Gigi layered a slick black trench over a pair of onyx croc jeans and patent leather boots, coordinating once again with Malik seamlessly.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Cloud Pantsuit @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID In full Louis Vuitton Menswear, Hadid stepped out in the shocking cloud print suit earlier this year — and style note-takers rejoiced.

Gigi Hadid's Most Stylish Outfits: Dad Sneakers Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty Images The dad sneakers trend has been a mainstay amongst the style set, and Hadid's shorts-suit provided a totally new way to wear them.