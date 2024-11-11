Out of Vogue’s 10 yearly issues, the magazine’s December edition is always a fan-favorite. In the past, the installment’s fame has been attributed to its impressive cover stars, including Nicki Minaj, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Harry Styles (to name a few). This year’s issue maintained its A-list reputation with Kaia Gerber as the cover star. Marc Jacobs was also featured as the guest editor — a first for the Anna Wintour-led publication. With Jacobs in charge, Gerber wore a big, ‘60s bob hair on the cover — a clear homage to his Spring/Summer 2024 show and all its crimped and coiffed glory. To no surprise, this voluminous theme continued far beyond the front page.

On Nov.10, Vogue revealed the spread on Instagram. Lensed by esteemed fashion photographer, Steven Meisel, Gerber wore back-to-back looks from Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 throughout the entire feature, as well as a runway-ready bob. The photoshoot’s hairstylist, Guido Palau reimagined the hair from the designer’s S/S ‘24 show by experimenting with amplified proportions and silhouettes. According to Vogue, Palau achieved Gerber’s overall hairdo by sewing three wigs together and teasing her hair atop an oversized doughnut. “Because the clothing’s so exaggerated, I wanted the hair to be exaggerated, too,” Palau shared with Vogue in a behind-the-scenes video. In the stylist’s words, the layered hair pieces created a “ledge” at the back of her neck, which gave the bob a more artistic, cartoon-ish feel. “I usually refer to Guido as a sculptor more than a hairstylist,” Gerber said in the clip.

While Palau’s creation is a direct interpretation of the S/S ‘24 show’s beauty, he took a slightly more polished approach. The presentation’s lead hairstylist, Duffy was inspired by the hairstyles of ‘60s girl groups, specifically The Supremes. On the catwalk, the models similarly donned two full-lace human hair wigs overtop an extra-large doughnut. This combo gave their hair the required height. However, instead of Gerber’s slicked-back, Jackie Kennedy-esque bob, the models’ wigs were crimped and teased for an undone finish. For Gerber’s Vogue cover, the brief was glossy, smooth, and shiny, which marked a refined detour from Jacobs’ S/S ‘24 mood board.

WWD/Getty Images

For the third cover, Gerber swapped the headline-making bob for her signature beachy waves. In a special portrait painted by artist Anna Weyant, the 23-year-old posed in a baby blue floral dress. To complement the simplistic and feminine design, Gerber’s hair was left down and curled ever so slightly.

The best part about Gerber’s latest Vogue cover? Her issue will hit newsstands any day now. So, be sure to keep an eye out.