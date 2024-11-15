When a label coordinates a collaboration, usually it’s with another style-focused company. A few alliances that come to mind are Proenza Schouler’s Spring 2025 collab with SOREL; Loewe and On’s sporty sets; and Luar’s outerwear drop with Moose Knuckles (to name a few). But on Nov. 15, American fashion designer, Jeremy Scott changed the game. The former Moschino creative director teamed up with New York-based wellness label, SpoiledChild on a limited-edition collection titled, “Wellness But Make It Fashion.” Complete with three futuristic products, the Scott-led line is available to shop right now — just in time for the holidays.

If you follow SpoiledChild on Instagram, you know the brand first teased its collab with Scott nearly a month ago. With custom packaging created by the esteemed designer, SpoiledChild’s aura is transformed from modern and maximalist to celestial and bold, with ‘60s-inspired motifs. “I’m very obsessed with the future and sci-fi movies, so I just felt a symbiotic kind of connection with the brand,” Scott tells TZR. He’s been a self-proclaimed “skin care junkie” for a long time, but when his esthetician introduced him to SpoiledChild, he was hooked. “I was just so excited to have the opportunity to actually collaborate with a brand that I love,” Scott says. “It's something I've never done, and I don't think people know how obsessed with skin I really am.”

The collection’s space-age theme is reflected in each product, starting with the pièce de résistance: the SpoiledChild x Jeremy Scott Chrome Spaceship. Inside the metallic silver rocket ship is the H30 FibroquinTM Advanced Firming Eye Cream, SpoiledChild’s latest innovation. “H30 is a breakthrough eye cream, fortified with FibroquinTM — a clinically-studied, proprietary new molecule — to minimize the look of fine lines, crow's feet, dark circles, and puffiness for a more youthful, radiant appearance,” the brand confirmed in a press release. “Having the trials with the eye cream — I literally felt like a spoiled child,” Scott says. Like other products from the beauty brand, the Chrome Spaceship is designed to be reused and refilled as needed — a sustainable concept that appealed to Scott.

Courtesy of SpoiledChild

If you’re looking to revamp your entire self care routine, the second product is right up your alley. The Return to Joy Kit features every SpoiledChild staple in one chic case. In addition to the H30 Fibroquin Advanced Firming Eye Cream, the multi-use chrome travel bag holds the J29 Apple Cider Vinegar + Probiotics Nutraceutical Gummies, the L28 Anti-Aging Restoring Moisturizer, and finally, the Hydro-Lock Overnight Lip Mask — three fan-favorite SpoiledChild essentials.

Courtesy of SpoiledChild

But wait — there’s more. In true Scott fashion, he rounded out his SpoiledChild collab with a street style must-have: the Chrome Hoodie. Similar to the Wellness Kit, the zip-up sweatshirt is entirely metallic chrome, and adorned with the word, “SPOILED” in bold on the back. On the inside is a classic cotton terry lining designed to keep you warm all winter long.

Courtesy of SpoiledChild

With the holiday season around the corner, this new partnership couldn’t have come at a better time. Whether you’re treating yourself, or shopping for a loved one, secure Scott’s entire line with SpoiledChild via the curated edit below.