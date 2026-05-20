After a string of successful partnerships with personalities like Martha Stewart, Nicole Richie, and Emma Roberts, Fashionphile just announced their latest celebrity ambassador. On May 20, musician and global icon, Cardi B joined forces with the re-commerce platform as their first Grammy-award winning artist to front the campaign. As both one of the music industry’s most successful byproducts and as a notorious fashion, and more specifically, an Hermès collector, the “Get Your Bag” theme actually made so much sense.

Fashionphile is not only known as a leading reseller, but also for their ultra-luxury and highly curated selection — something that clearly caught Cardi B’s attention. “I love a good bag, but I love a smart buy, too. I love Fashionphile because they really have it all. The rare pieces, the classics, and everything’s authentic,” said Cardi in a press release. “This partnership made sense because we both care about quality, style, and getting to the bag!” she continued.

As part of the image and video campaign, which was shot in New York, Cardi has curated her own exclusive edit on Fashionphile’s site, where customers can have an inside look at her unique style perspective. Cardi’s selects mirror her go-to labels like Chanel, Dior, Hermès and Louis Vuitton with a mix of rare, hard-to-find pieces and more current seasonal trend pieces.

Fashionphile

The partnership comes at a time when trends are changing at a pace faster than ever, but consumers still want to participate in luxury fashion in a way that makes sense and feels responsible. "At Fashionphile, we’ve always believed that ultra-luxury is an investment, not just a purchase,” said Sarah Davis, founder and president of Fashionphile.

Fashionphile

By partnering with Fashionphile, Cardi has demonstrated that not only does she love bags, jewelry, and watches, but she understands their financial value and significance in a way that feels relatable.