What makes Gigi Hadid such a sought-after model is her ability to totally transform. She’s able to effortlessly switch up her look from fresh-faced girl-next-door to a punk princess depending on the occasion. Sometimes her major changes are the result of creative direction for a shoot, but it’s clear that the Guest in Residence founder also enjoys experimenting with different her beauty looks on her own — which is clear from her off-the-runway moments. Even when she’s not getting glammed up to suit a designer’s unique vision, Hadid is no stranger to taking a new hair color, cut, or makeup style out for a spin. And upon taking a look back on her beauty evolution, she’s always been unafraid to make a big change — if only for a single memorable moment.

Hadid’s modeling career first took off cover a decade ago and it wasn’t long before she earned bonafide supermodel status, walking in shows for such fashion icons as Chanel, Tom Ford, and Versace among many others and lending her face to major campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger, Maybelline, and more. Throughout her career she’s been exposed to countless influences and viewpoints when it comes to beauty expression, especially since she’s worked with the best hair and makeup professionals in the industry. As a result, she’s got quite the repertoire to pull from when the itch to try out a new look surfaces, whether she’s going from bright blonde to cherry red or from barely-there makeup to edgy couture glam.

In case you’ve missed some of the iconic beauty moments throughout her decade-long evolution, we scoured the archives to show a few that show just how far she’s come. And with her fearlessness towards self expression in mind, there ought to be many more in the future.

Fresh-Faced in 2014

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Just a year into her professional modeling career, Hadid attended The Fault in Our Stars premiere in barely there makeup and effortless hair, which started her off with a girl-next-door persona.

Bronzed & Beachy in 2015

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A year later, the native Angeleno embraced her California girl roots with ultra bronzed skin and brushed-back blonde hair.

Monochromatic Hair & Makeup in 2016

Robino Salvatore/GC Images/Getty Images

By 2016, Hadid was already earning a spot at some of the chicest fashion events, like the Max Mara store opening in Milan. Already her glam felt so much more grown up, with glowing monochromatic makeup and an artfully undone updo.

Edgy Glam in 2017

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

For the 2017 Met Gala, the supermodel donned dramatically darker hair arranged into an asymmetrical updo as well as graphic winged liner for a notably edgier aesthetic.

Vampy Lips & Bun in 2018

Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images

Hadid proved she could also pull off a more vampy look at the Being Serena premiere in New York City, where she sported almost black lipstick juxtaposed with a ballerina bun and face-framing tendrils.

Sleek & Sophisticated in 2019

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

For the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, the honoree went back to her love of more natural looks with a super sleek ponytail and simple nude-hued makeup that was ahead to the “Clean Girl” trend.

‘60s Hair & Makeup in 2021

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Hadid was a ringer for 1960s era Pricilla Presley with her voluminous cherry red hair and powder blue eyeshadow at the 2021 Met Gala.

Mermaid Vibes in 2022

Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Hadid matched her all-blue ensemble with a similarly water-inspired beauty look that included wet, slicked-back hair and soft aqua eye makeup.

Blonde Bombshell in 2023

Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The model looked like a Barbie doll while stepping onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, where she debuted bright blonde cascading waves with tons of volume and soft, earth-toned makeup that made her blue eyes pop.

Flippy Bob in 2024

WWD/Getty Images

The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wasn’t Hadid’s first time wearing angel wings on the pink catwalk, but this time she ditched the long hair for a fresh flippy bob.