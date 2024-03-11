It’s always bittersweet when fashion month and award show season wrap up around the beginning of March. The upside, though? The next few weeks are showing no shortage of compelling fashion news. First off, since it is Women’s History Month, brands like Lafeyette148 are paying homage to iconic female trailblazers who have impacted the industry. More specifically, the label just launched an exclusive capsule honoring late photographer and artist Martha Madigan. And as the first day of spring is drawing near (March 19!), labels, including STAUD and Birkenstock, are here to help you refresh your warm-weather wardrobe, launching new-season essentials and collaborations.

Brands are also making big moves this month. David Yurman, for one, just unveiled its newest brand ambassadors — enter models Iris Law and FeiFei Sun. The two are fronting five campaigns for the luxury brand in 2024, starting off with its Spring 2024 ad, which highlights its iconic Sculpted Cable and Modern Cable collections. Perhaps your jewelry rotation could use one of its diamond-encrusted bracelets or rings? Meanwhile, luxury resale site Vestiaire Collective has exciting news, too. On March 5, it launched an edit of vintage goods hand-picked by famed fashion editor Carine Roitfeld. (Apologies in advance to your wallet.)

Keep scrolling to catch up on all the fashion news this March. Check back later in the month, as we’ll add more collabs, campaigns, and other must-know sartorial deets.

Rolex Hosts The Oscars Greenroom

Courtesy Of Rolex

For the 96th Annual Academy Awards on March 10, Rolex hosted its greenroom for the event, a spot where celebrities hung out before and after taking to the stage. Each year, the luxury watch company brings original decor to the space. According to a press release from the brand, the lounge area was designed to highlight the vegetal world. “More than a mere tribute to the chromatic identity of the brand, it is a celebration of nature,” it said in the statement. This concept came to life through the use of sustainably sourced materials such as ceramic and glass and a whole lot of green decor. Oh, and of course there where plenty of tributes to the brand’s iconic watch design, including the hanging clocks, and the fan detailing on the walls and ceiling that mimicked the wrist-wear’s iconic face.

STAUD Drops Its Third Collab With Birkenstock

So long boots — it’s clogs season. If your go-to pair could use a replacement, look no further than STAUD and Birkenstock’s new styles. On March 5, the two labels launched their third (!) limited-edition product drop together, and this time, it features Birkenstock’s cult-favorite Boston Clog with a boho-inspired braiding across the shoe. Priced at $150, the suede flat comes in taupe, brown, and baby blue.

Lafayette148 Honors The Late Martha Madigan

Lafayette18 is celebrating Women’s History Month by paying tribute to late photographer and artist Martha Madigan by linking up with the creative’s daughters, Claire Khodara and Grace Fuller Marroquin on an exclusive capsule collection based on her iconic work. Designed by Creative Director Emily Smith, the limited-edition products include an Italian silk twill pajama-looking set and scarf as well as a semi-sheer kaftan splashed with Madigan’s signature flora-infused print.

“By marrying Martha’s uniquely soulful approach to capturing the essence of life with the expert hand-skills of Lafayette 148’s Brooklyn-based atelier, the resulting collection is testament to the power of mother nature, and the deeply human values embedded in all artistic endeavors,” the press release explains. The collection launched on March 8, and will be available to purchase all Women’s History Month. Plus, 20% of sales will go to the Martha Madigan Foundation.

Petra & Meehan Flannery Design A Vrai Collection

Sisters and stylists Petra and Meehan Flannery have dressed some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Emma Stone, Zoë Saldana, and Reese Witherspoon. In short, you can trust that that whatever the duo touches turns to gold — or, in this case, diamonds. On March 1, they partnered with VRAI on an eight-piece assortment of high-carat pieces, priced from $2,400 to $22,100, inspired by their native California.

“We wanted to create a collection that shows off the stunning VRAI created diamonds,” the sisters said in a statement. “It’s a modern way of thinking, utilizing advanced technology and renewable resources to create diamonds. It’s infusing our connection to nature with designs that are vintage-inspired.” Shop the collection, which includes pieces like pendant necklaces and dome rings, here.

David Yurman Announces Its Newest Brand Ambassadors

On March 4, David Yurman announced models Iris Law and FeiFei Sun as its newest gloabl ambassadors and stars of the label’s Spring 2024 campaign, photographed by Tyrone Lebon. “Iris and FeiFei are unique and authentic in their work, inspiring their fans and followers through their passions, self-expressions and beauty,” Evan Yurman, president of David Yurman, said in a press release. “It’s a pleasure to welcome them into the David Yurman family and to see our jewelry come to life through the creative lens of such talented individuals.”

Vestiaire Collective Partners With Carine Roitfeld

With a successful fashion career spanning decades, Carine Roitfeld surely knows her way around sourcing an incredible second-hand treasure. And now, she’s here to help you score one-of-a-kind items, too. On March 5, the former French Vogue editor-in-chief teamed up with resale platform Vestiaire Collective to curate an edit of vintage gems, all of which are inspired by the editor’s wardrobe. You’ll find everything from Gucci handbags to Thierry Mugler jackets in the assortment.

Merrell & Sweaty Betty Release A Hiking Collection

Courtesy Of Sweaty Betty

The temps are finally rising, which only means one thing: It’s time to get back outdoors. Should you be one to hit the trails, you won’t want to miss out on Merrell and Sweaty Betty’s hiking capsule. The product offerings, which fuse fashion and function, include the Moab Speed 2 shoe, Speed Fusion Web sandal, as well as apparel like tanks, bras, leggings, and more workout staples.

“We followed the creative direction of ‘rewilding’ which translates into a safari-inspired collection that manifests into a high concept collection of functional activewear, focused on the outdoors,” said Sweaty Betty Chief Product Officer Catherine Tooke in a statement. “The fearless, instinctive approach to bold colors and prints results in an explosion of cloths, saturated materials and texture.” Shop the collection on Merrell and Sweaty Betty’s websites on March 26 and April 2, respectively.