Autumn is rapidly approaching, which means one thing for my shoe collection: It’s officially time to break out the clogs. Chunky and clunky in the coolest way, something about the design just feels right for September as we all shift away from featherweight pieces and head towards denim and knits. The slide-on silhouette is substantial enough to work with cozy layers but without the heaviness of a boot (let’s not shift into winter mode before it’s needed!). Clogs are pieces you can visualize yourself wearing as you order your morning coffee — pumpkin spice flavor optional — before clip-clopping away to an in-person meeting because suddenly vacation season’s over and everyone’s back in the office.

The humble clog has a longstanding history as the ultimate chilly weather option. Originally crafted in the Netherlands and Scandinavia as a practical footwear option for inclement weather, they’ve been around for centuries. But it wasn’t until the 1970s that the shoes soared in popularity — largely attributed to the fame of Swedish pop band, ABBA, who favored the style.

Today, brands like Alaïa, Marc Jacobs, and Prada have taken the shoes in an edgy direction with options featuring heavy silver hardware and stunning laser-cut detailing. Meanwhile kkerelé’s unadorned cognac brown leather slides are a quiet luxury staple. Over at Simon Miller, Loewe, and Bottega Veneta you’ll find pairs with a more youthful energy, utilizing vibrant hues and thick wedge heels. And eclectic versions, like Dries Van Noten’s black hairy mules and Yume Yume’s funky platforms, tap into the weird girl aesthetic.

Of course, there are always the classic Birkenstocks, which have been championed by celebs like Kendall Jenner to Kristen Stewart, as well as more earthy styles — see this off-white cable knit shoe from Recto, and this denim number from Chloé.

In short? There’s truly a clog for everyone out there right now. Shop 12 winning options ahead.