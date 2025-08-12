August can be bittersweet for some. It’s typically the last month for family vacations, afternoons spent lounging poolside, and summer Fridays. The good news, though? You can start planning for fall in all its crisp, cozy glory. Days soaking up the sun are traded for low-key weekends at the cabin or trips to a new hiking trail. As such, you’ll need some new wardrobe staples to see you through the upcoming season. As it happens, the August fashion news has no shortage of chilly-weather collections and collabs — because designers are just as excited for autumn as you are.

If you’re not ready to splurge on a fall boot quite yet, why not start with a cool kick? Tory Burch has you covered in the footwear department, as the luxury label just launched its new Field Sneakers, which have a retro feel thanks to its low-profile silhouette. Or for those who never miss their morning stroll through the park, On’s new Cloudzone Moon sneakers will be a real game-changer. Co-designed by Zendaya, the silhouette has forefoot padding and a breathable mesh upper. On the clothing front, Halfdays’ fall collection just dropped, and it’s chock-full of cold-weather outerwear and layering pieces.

Scroll ahead to read more about August’s fashion happenings. Come back to this post, too, as it’ll be updated as the weeks go on.

Gorjana Debuts Its Sports Club

Courtesy Of Gorjana

On August 4, jewelry brand Gorjana debuted its Sports Club, a new platform highlighting trailblazing female athletes who are redefining fashion in the sports world. Such names include WNBA breakout Cameron Brink, tennis star Jessie Pegula, and soccer player Reilyn Sky Turner. These women collaborated with the accessories label to curate lines that reflect their style, featuring pieces they’ll incorporate into their tunnel fits and post-game looks.

Zendaya Co-Designs Shoes With On

Zendaya just added footwear designer to her ever-evolving list of accomplishments. In case you missed it, the multi-hyphenate co-created On’s new Cloudzone Moon sneaker. Featured in the Swiss sportswear brand’s Be Every You campaign, styled by Law Roach, the kicks are an updated version of the original Cloudzone silhouette, featuring breathable mesh upper, a supportive heel, and forefoot padding for ultimate comfort. In the imagery, Zendaya also modeled the brand’s newest apparel offerings, including bomber and track jackets as well as a form-fitting bodysuit.

Halfdays Releases It Fall 2025 Collection

Courtesy Of Halfdays

If you’re the outdoorsy type with a fall camping trip on the horizon, Halfdays’ fall 2025 collection has everything you’ll need for the excursion. The line, which is available to shop on the brand’s website and at its Denver store, is replete with new autumn silhouettes, such as its Mary Rain Jacket — a must-have for unpredictable weather. Halfdays’ latest assortment also includes its signature cheery color palette with joy-sparking shades like light pink, powder blue, and magenta.

Tory Burch Launches Its Field Sneaker

Tory Burch hopped on the retro-inspired sneaker trend with its new Field style, which launched on August 6. Coming in seven colors, ranging from metallic silver to dark olive green, the kicks boast a low-profile silhouette and ultra-slim rubber sole. They’re bound to be in heavy rotation this fall.

BEC+BRIDGE Expands Its Bridal Category

BEC+BRIDGE, an Aussie brand loved by celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, expanded its bridal category, now offering a mix of classic and untraditional silhouettes like long-sleeve lace frocks and halterneck mini dresses. There are new styles for bridesmaids and fashion-forward guests as well, including dreamy gowns in shades like butter yellow, light blue, and soft pink. Plus, the label launched a visually pleasing campaign for its latest bridalwear looks, lensed by Nicholas Garcia and captured on film by Ribal Hosn. Love is in the air.