Last week, Jack Carlson, the founder of Rowing Blazers, hopped on our Zoom call at 1:30 p.m. sharp with a beaming smile on his face. He was rocking one of his label’s signature rugby tops — a foreshadowing of sorts as he was here to chat about his prep-inspired collaboration with Target, which marks one of Rowing Blazer’s biggest milestones to date. “[The collab is] pretty mind-boggling,” Carlson says, noting that the retailer contacted him two years ago to team up on a collection, which launches on Sept. 23 in select Target stores and on the retailer’s website. “Honestly, I just thought it was cool in and of itself; I didn't think realistically that anything was going to come out of it, at least not right away,” he confesses. Flash forward to this week, Carlson is finally able to share the exciting announcement with the world.

This major partnership will likely introduce a wider, and newer, audience to the New York City-based label, so of course Carlson made sure all his Rowing Blazers classics were included. In the Target drop, you’ll find versions of the brand’s hallmark rugby shirts, knitwear, and blazers. “It's a fun, colorful, inclusive, and kind of irreverent tongue-in-cheek twist on the American classics,” he says about the product offerings across the board. In short, many of the preppy-chic styles, especially the rugby tops, look like they were plucked from Princess Diana’s closet in the ‘90s. Pricing for the pieces start at $5, with most styles under $30, while sizing runs from XXS to 5X.

Courtesy Of Target

While Rowing Blazers fans will notice hints of its signature motifs threaded throughout the collection, including stripes and plaid, Carlson notes that 99% of the looks are new designs. There is, however, a piece or two, like cricket sweaters and corduroy suiting sets, the designer duped for Target. “Something Rowing Blazers is known for is corduroy; we've done it since we started, and people absolutely love it,” he says. Thus, Carlson decided to serve up styles for men and women in the soft, fall-favorite texture.

Though Rowing Blazers isn’t new to the collaboration world (see past partnerships with Gucci, K-Swiss, and Seiko), Carlson says joining forces with an industry giant like Target has allowed his label to design categories they may not have had the opportunity to do otherwise. “We are a relatively small and young brand, and the idea of being able to do a chess set, ping-pong table, or decor, that's just not something that we could do at this stage by ourselves,” he explains. “[This] is a dream because I have no shortage of ideas and inspiration for those types of products.” In addition to games and home goods, other firsts for Rowing Blazers here include pet accessories (dog parents, don’t miss out on the ties!) and outdoor pieces like picnic blankets.

Courtesy Of Target

Now that you have all the details, make sure you bookmark this post as TZR will update it with shoppable products once they drop on Sept. 23.