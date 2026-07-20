A new fashion season is nearly here — and that means a fresh slate of Fashion Month shows is on the way. The British Fashion Council has just released its first schedule for London Fashion Week’s Spring 2027 season, where the United Kingdom’s top designers will showcase their latest collections from September 17 through 21. Compared to previous LFWs, this season distinctly marks a homecoming for some brands — and a cultural affirmation for others.

One of the main highlights of the week will be McQueen’s September 20 return to LFW after 25 years. The brand last showed in London during the Fall 2001 season under the late Lee Alexander McQueen, with all of its subsequent runways held in Paris. This will mark creative director Seán McGirr’s LFW debut, which also appears to affirm his stature at the brand. After several challenging first seasons, McGirr seems to have found his footing at McQueen with a specific focus on its British heritage — including a well-received revival of its skull-printed scarves and Manta handbags — and major red carpet moments. Reuniting with London Fashion Week, where McQueen showed many of his most groundbreaking and rebellious collections in the ‘90s and early 2000s, feels like a long-awaited return home.

(+) McQueen Fall 2026 Courtesy of McQueen (+) McQueen Fall 2026 Courtesy of McQueen INFO 1/2

Mulberry is also having a resurgence at LFW, showing its first collection under newly named creative director Christopher Kane on the 20th. Though Mulberry is prominently known for its leather goods, the brand has a history in releasing ready-to-wear, which it last showed on the runway in 2017. Almost a decade later, the label’s return to clothing shows an expansion beyond its signature accessories — including its newly revived Alexa bag and expanded Bayswater line — and a fresh start for Kane. Since his namesake label closed in 2023, the fashion world has wondered what Kane would do next, and this LFW hints at a promising and prominent comeback for the designer.

The rest of the LFW schedule hosts numerous familiar names that are now definitive of the British fashion scene. Daniel W. Fletcher will show his latest line for Mithridate on September 17, followed by new collections from Harris Reed, Richard Quinn, Erdem, Chopova Lowena, and Simone Rocha, among others. Additional highlights include a runway show from H&M on the 17th, as well as an invite-only event held by Chanel and the King’s Foundation for their Métiers d’Art fellowship on September 21. Burberry will close the week, showing its newest collection by Daniel Lee — another designer who, like McGirr, has had a well-received year from focusing on brand signatures after a challenging start.

(+) Simone Rocha Fall 2026 Courtesy of Simone Rocha (+) Burberry Fall 2026 Courtesy of Burberry INFO 1/2

There’s still room for new additions and surprises as London Fashion Week develops, which you can look out for on The Zoe Report. And, of course, Milan and Paris have yet to release their Spring 2027 show schedules — so there’s plenty of runway updates to come.