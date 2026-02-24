Tinx was raised in London, where gray skies far outnumber sunny days, and owning Burberry was basically a rite of passage. Born Christina Najjar, the content creator collected every piece from the luxury label that she possibly could, much like every fashion-curious teen in her town. “We all wanted the check scarf from a very young age,” she reflects on a recent call with TZR. “I just loved growing up with the brand.” So, to receive an invite to the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2026 show was a full-circle (and pinch-me) moment for the It’s Me, Tinx podcast host, who is now a fixture on the fashion month circuit.

“If you had told me, like, 15 years ago, that I would be going to the Burberry fashion show, I would have just died,” the influencer reflects. “I really wish I could tell that little girl in high school who was cutting stuff out of magazines and begging for a Burberry scarf that I would be attending the show one day.” On Monday night, that fantasy became a reality as Tinx took her seat in the front row at Old Billingsgate Market in her hometown of London — hot on the heels of NYFW, where she made an appearance at Carolina Herrera.

Of course, a Burberry show always calls for something sleek — and Tinx delivered. “Burberry is known for its tailoring, so we wanted to give a nod to that,” the influencer, who tapped her go-stylist Jordan Dorso to assist during the fitting, explains. She ultimately settled on a sharp black blazer and matching trousers. “The cut is absolutely amazing; it’s so well designed, and it makes me feel very strong and feminine,” Tinx shares. On the accessories front, the 35-year-old toted around Burberry’s Strand handbag and slipped into a pointy pair of pumps from the luxury label.

For the New Yorker, the look felt aligned with her fashion sense, which skews classic over trend-driven. “I’m not into the super fast trend cycle that we see online these days,” she says. “Burberry is timeless and elegant while still remaining contemporary, and that’s how I would describe my personal style as well.”

Though attending a runway show can quickly turn into a social spectacle (Kate and Lila Moss were present last night, after all), Tinx is quick to point out what matters most: appreciating the craftsmanship and work that goes into the collections. It also takes her back to her earliest days in fashion. “I’m honestly very moved when I go because, you know, I used to intern, and I was the one backstage helping get the models out there,” she recalls. “I always love seeing the culmination of all the work of everyone who is involved. So it’s always an honor to go and see how hard people have worked to create this beautiful fashion show,” Tinx adds. Safe to say, it was an evening she’ll never forget.