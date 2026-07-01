New York Fashion Week’s official schedule for Spring 2027 is here. The preliminary lineup of runway shows and presentations has just been released by the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), held across the city from September 6 through 12. During the six-day affair, numerous celebrities, editors, stylists, content creators, and various members of the fashion industry will converge on the city to discover next season’s top collections, and it’s already shaping up to be an especially busy week.

After a hurricane of designer exits from last fall into the new year, the dust has settled for a fresh new start at NYFW. Diane von Furstenberg will kick off the week bright and early, marking the brand’s first collection under new artistic director Henry Zankov — and its first runway show in 10 years. On the international side, Conner Ives (who usually shows during London Fashion Week) will take his vibrant, romantic designs across the pond for his first NYFW show on Sept. 12. Also making her New York debut is Magda Butrym, who’s previously shown all of her collections in Paris.

Currently, over 70 designers across emerging and established brands will be participating in New York Fashion Week. Naturally, fashion fans can expect new collections from NYFW mainstays like Carolina Herrera, Tory Burch, Calvin Klein, and Michael Kors, plus extravagant presentations from LoveShackFancy and Alice + Olivia. Buzzy independent labels like Ashlyn, Collina Strada, Grace Ling, Kate Barton, Kim Shui, and Private Policy will also show their latest designs.

Tory Burch Fall 2026 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

There are also plenty of new arrivals to celebrate, with Benjamin Seidler, Grey’s, High Sport, Hikari no Yami, Max Esmail, Patrick Taylor, Sabyasachi, and Zaldy joining the CFDA’s schedule for the first time. CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists Bad Binch TongTong, Jamie Haller, and Milamore will also make their official debuts.

New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2027 shows are also playing host to a cluster of returning favorites. Tommy Hilfiger will display his new collection on Sept. 10, following grand past shows at Grand Central Station and the Staten Island Ferry. COS is also bringing its latest minimalist collection to the show schedule on Sept. 13, after a notable absence from Fashion Week in February. ThreeASFOUR is also coming back to the calendar on Sept. 12, followed by a new lineup of sexy designs by LaQuan Smith on Sept. 14.

During the week, two of New York’s freshly minted star designers will also be pulling double duty. Rachel Scott will present her sophomore collection for Proenza Schouler on Sept. 12, followed by the next line for her own brand, Diotima, on Sept. 14. After his first DVF collection, Henry Zankov will have several days to gear up for the show of his next namesake brand, Zankov — also showing on the fourteenth. Thom Browne will close out the week, showing his spring collection on Sept. 15.

(+) Rachel Scott JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images (+) Henry Zankov Madison McGaw/BFA.com INFO 1/2

However, this is just New York Fashion Week’s initial schedule. With two months to go until NYFW officially returns, there are certain to be adjustments — no matter how last-minute — in store. You can stay tuned for more Fashion Week news and updates here at The Zoe Report, and stay posted on the official NYFW schedule on the CFDA’s website.