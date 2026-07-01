Who’s ready for a trip to the English countryside? Emerging musician Moses Martin certainly is, if Burberry’s newest campaign is any indication. With models Edie Campbell, Nora Attal, and Sang Woo Kim in tow, the 20-year-old rising star — and son of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin — makes his fashion campaign debut in a road trip across sweeping green pastures for the British brand’s latest shoot.

Fittingly named “Escape to the Countryside,” the images, by Chris Rhodes, highlight a summertime journey that favors peace and serenity, inspired by the brand’s own rich travel heritage and the freedom of the great outdoors. With grassy fields and an ornate country house setting the scene, it’s a clean break from the hustle and bustle of everyday life — presumably, one where cell phones are optional.

Naturally, plenty of the British label’s signature check can be seen throughout the shoot. From the trim of Martin’s polo in one image to the pink hues of Attal’s printed bikini — a revived summer staple for the brand in recent years. There’s also no shortage of preppy plaids to be found in the crew’s luggage. Speaking of, Rhodes even recreated a shot with a pile of checked Burberry weekenders, backpacks, and handbags, inspired by the brand’s archival ‘80s and ‘90s campaigns.

Moses Martin Chris Rhodes/Courtesy of Burberry

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There’s plenty of nostalgia to be had on this weekend getaway. In a nod to ‘90s and 2000’s layers, Martin wears a gray polo over a white long-sleeved T-shirt and dark blue jeans in one image — paired with a fully checked Burberry backpack as his travel bag, of course. Another shot finds the musician, whose band People I’ve Met provides the soundtrack to the campaign’s accompanying film, posing in a green T-shirt and untucked button-down over khakis that could be straight out of 2005. He also stepped into the estate’s gardens in a blue polo, shorts, and sporty tan sneakers with a patterned shirt loosely knotted around his waist, ready to hit the tennis courts with a racket poking out of a plaid Burberry duffle.

(+) Chris Rhodes/Courtesy of Burberry (+) Chris Rhodes/Courtesy of Burberry INFO 1/2

The label’s distinct motifs also shine through in other easygoing pieces that are perfect for the summer season. A white cropped polo with a knight motif is paired with a pleated blue miniskirt on Attal, who later wears a check-covered brown dress with matching rubber boots for an outdoor trek. Similarly, Campbell carries a gold knight-buckled bag while traversing the grounds in a blue trench and leather boots. The check is also blown up as delicate quilting, seen on a white jacket the model tosses over a checked bikini top and brown trousers on a sunny afternoon — likely before the group packs their checked bags for the winding trip home.

(+) Chris Rhodes/Courtesy of Burberry (+) Chris Rhodes/Courtesy of Burberry INFO 1/2

The campaign’s release also overlaps with the launch of Burberry’s summer collection, filled with a range of pieces made for well-dressed summer journeys. From fully printed handbags to lightweight tops and jackets — plus practical ballet flats and monochrome sneakers — there’s plenty of prep-coded styles that will bring any warm weather outfit a dash of the brand’s sophisticated heritage.

Before you start planning your next summer road trip or countryside getaway, take a closer look at the British label’s summer-ready pieces.