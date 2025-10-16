Magda Butrym, Simone Rocha, Mugler ... no one does brand collaborations better than H&M. And its latest partnership is sure to please. On Oct. 16, the retailer is launching a collection with acclaimed Mexican designer Lorena Saravia, who introduced her namesake label in 2010 and has since become revered for impeccable tailoring and modern silhouettes.

Mexican women are at the heart of the 29-piece collection, which spans ready-to-wear, accessories, and shoes. “They have huge, strong personalities, and they’re very into family traditions,” the designer tells TZR at her studio in Mexico City. “It’s important for Mexican women to pass on their family values to generations and generations, so what we really wanted to construct with this collection was to transmit this personality of a Mexican woman, and to empower women around the world,” Saravia continues.

As such, Saravia’s designs reference looks passed down in her family, and this H&M partnership is no different. In fact, the earrings and buttons found in the line drew inspiration from Saravia’s grandmother’s lion earrings. “What was beautiful about this collaboration is we worked as a team to really get the DNA of the brand, and we have these pieces that gave the complete story [of Lorena Saravia],” the designer explains.

It was also essential for the assortment to honor the craftsmanship and artisanal design used in Mexico. “Each piece created a beautiful story for us to communicate that to the world,” notes Saravia. For instance, its laser-cut dress nodded to papel picado, a Mexican craft featuring intricate designs cut into paper. Meanwhile, other key items in the line include cowboy boots, suede jackets, fringe skirts, as well as Saravia’s best-selling denim jacket and denim chaps — many of which are rendered in desert shades.

According to H&M’s Head of Womenswear Design, Ann-Sofie Johansson, who was next to Saravia during the recent sit-down with TZR, the retailer’s Mexico-based team had their eyes on Saravia for quite a while, and suggested her as the next brand partnership. “One of the reasons we really love you is because you have that mix of gritty, which you can see in the denim, and glamorous, like your long satin dresses,” she says to TZR. And much like past brand collaborations, allowing the masses to get a taste of a high-end label like Lorena Saravia appealed to Johansson as well. “Having a local designer present for a wider audience is so good,” she explains. “Many people will get to explore a new designer and have the accessibility to buy something.”

On that note, take a peek at some of the standout styles in the collection — and have your credit card in reach tomorrow morning.