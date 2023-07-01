June gloom was real this year — in New York City for instance, cloudy skies and sudden rain showers put a damper on most people’s beginning-of-summer plans. Hopefully as you ease into July though, you’ll be met with blazing (but not too blazing) sunshine and can finally check off some of those delayed activities like hitting up the beach, grabbing rooftop drinks with friends or colleagues, and perhaps booking that weekend getaway you’ve been thinking about. You’ll obviously need more than a few looks for your agenda — that’s where TZR can assist. Ahead the team has gathered 31 July outfits to recreate all month, so you’ll always be prepared for any event... even if that’s just hanging out in your air conditioned apartment with the dog.

For those going on a tropical vacation with the family, follow influencer Nina Sandbech’s lead and pack an ombré satin slip dress that’ll match the colors of a tranquil sunset. If your schedule has you staying put in the city, not to worry: Creative Director of Musier Paris Anne-Laure Mais has so many Parisian-girl looks for you to experiment with. To start, go for a simple ribbed white dress with Converses or throw on your favorite tee over a crochet skirt styled with Miu Miu’s viral ballet flats — très chic!

Discover more outfit ideas below that’ll suit whatever plans you may have this season.

Red On Red

Protect your eyes from UV rays with a functional yet fun pair of shades. This yellow pair from Loewe will add a dash of brightness to your neutrals — or further amplify bold colors.

Cotton Candy Skies

Match your look to the stunning summer sunsets by sporting a rainbow ombré dress.

Romping Around

A terry cloth number, like this romper from Suzie Kondi, will take you from seaside hangouts to dinners in the city based on how you style it. In other words? It’s a super versatile summer staple.

Off To The Ballet

If you’re not in the mood to wear sandals, but still want a flat shoe that’s not a sneaker, opt for souped up ballet slippers.

Keep It Short

As the temps rise, the hemlines go higher. If this aesthetic speaks to you, go for a bright floral miniskirt.

White-Out

The power of the white summer dress can not be denied — it not only keeps you cool in 90-degree temps, whereas black hues absorb heat, but also works for virtually any occasion — except if you’re the guest at a wedding (unless you are Hailey Bieber).

Office Life

If you’re commuting into the office, bring a button-down shirt to cover up when the AC is on full blast. A blazer or trench is way too heavy to carry around in your work tote.

Go With The Flow

Not a fan of the aforementioned mini? Try a maxi option that flows away from the body as you walk, so you don’t overheat.

Watermelon Sugar

The pink and green color combo reminds us of watermelon, which is arguably the summer fruit, so take this as a sign to wear the hues STAT.

Tropical Paradise

Before you head to the pool with your friends, make sure you have a cute swimsuit to show off upon arrival. Opt for a tropical print, like this Farm Rio one-piece, instead of your usual black triangle bikinis.

New Heights

For the shoe lovers, there’s nothing like a good pair of statement sandals to amp up your outfit.

Give ‘Em Shell

Swap out your plain straw tote for a whimsical beach bag to show off your personality.

Juicy Hue

You can always find a way to make your basics, like a tank or tee, a little more interesting by opting for it in a citrus color.

Trouser Power

The best heat-defying bottoms are definitely loose ones — stick to neutrals if that’s your MO, or branch out into colors if you dare.

Think Pink

With Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie out July 21st, you will see fushsia clothes everywhere. Embrace the shade and work it into your outfit at least once.

Wild Wild West

Instead of styling your favorite summer dress with sandals or flats, switch things up with a cool cowboy boot.

Jump On It

When it comes to picking out an outfit, nothing is easier than throwing on a one-piece and calling it a day.

Groovy Gal

Psychedelic prints have been a huge trend over the past year and thankfully, it’s not too late to hop on this look for summer.

Over It

Tap into your inner child with tie-dye or printed overalls. You get bonus styling points if you decide to DIY a pair at home.

Neck In Neck

Don’t underestimate the power of layered, chunky necklaces! They will jazz up any white summer dress or cropped top.

Take Me Out To The Ballgame

A personalized baseball cap can show off your personality, so go for one from your favorite sports team or a style that nods to your home state.

Cool Braids

After a swim, instead of throwing on your denim shorts or a sarong as a cover-up, try this braided set from Kasia Kulenty.

Monday Blues

Unfortunately, summer doesn’t mean the work grind stops — it just slows down. Instead of worrying about what to wear this coming Monday, try a collared dress for an easy summer outfit.

BRB, Hiding

When you just want to people watch (without them knowing) and be in the shade, a giant floppy hat can help you achieve both goals.

Smooth Operator

A silky top makes everything in your closet, including a pair of white linen shorts, feel luxe.

Eye Spy

Eyelet is a popular design for summer, so if you don’t already own the style, resolve this fashion conundrum with the Tory Burch option, below.

Lavender Haze

Nature-inspired colors are natural mood boosters for the season, so go for purple flower-inspired hues like a lavender or berry bougainvillea.

Kick It Up

Since you’ll likely be spending a lot of time outdoors, you’ll need a trust pair of sneakers to walk around in. A pair of white kicks match most outfits, but go for whatever hue fits your style best.

Best Vest

If you’re not into the previously mentioned collared dress as a way to keep it professional at the office, try a sleek waistcoat and matching trousers outfit.

Dadcore Chic

As sleek and minimalist as thin strappy sandals look, they’re oftentimes not the most comfortable to wear. If you plan to walk for more than 20 minutes, go for cute flat shoes with wider straps.

Get Crafty

Crochet gives off the ultimate summer vibes, so search for a piece that suits your style personality. The TZR personally loves these laid-back crochet shorts from Cara Cara.