Sometimes, all it takes for a bygone item to land back on the fashion zeitgeist is multiple celebrity endorsements. You’ll recall stars like Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski leading the UGG boot revival or Sarah Jessica Parker single-handedly bringing back the Fendi Baguette bag. Over the past year or two, you probably also noticed that stars have put a certain Adidas shoe back on the map. Yes, we’re talking about the brand’s Samba Sneakers, which Jennifer Lawrence recently wore. In fact, she loves the ‘90s kick so much, she wore them twice this week while in New York.

J.Law first stepped out in the nostalgic kicks on March 22 while strolling around the Big Apple with her husband, Cooke Maroney. For the Tuesday afternoon hangout, the actor wore a gray version of the sneakers with a Maria McManus trench coat, slouchy olive green pants, and The Row x Oliver Peoples shades. (Side note: Bookmark this look when you need an elevated transitional outfit for spring.) The next day, the actor reached for the shoes again, donning them for an appointment in the city. She kept the look relaxed yet chic by pairing the sneakers with a white pullover, navy straight-leg trousers, and The Row’s Margaux 17 Leather Tote. If you follow the actor’s style, you know she typically gravitates towards a sleek ballet flat, however, this time it seems the Adidas style is giving her go-to silhouette a run for its money.

BACKGRID

As noted, several stylish celebrities have helped revive the soccer shoe over the past few years. Take, Bella Hadid, for instance, who has worn the silhouette many times, often teaming it with a laid-back tee or luxe button-down and relaxed jeans, as exhibited below. Fellow models-slash-trendsetters Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber are fans of the footwear, too.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The beauty of the Adidas Samba Sneaker is the silhouette can work with virtually anything in your wardrobe, from flirty dresses to casual denim. If you’ve yet to get your hands on the popular shoe, you’re in luck: TZR found a black and white pair still in stock (they’re hard to come by these days!). Additionally, if you want to copy J. Law’s full off-duty look, shop the accompanying pieces below.