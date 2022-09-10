I am 100% that friend who enthusiastically accepts plans to go out then begins to dread said plans the morning of. As an introvert with slight extroverted tendencies I love the idea of going out, but most times the actual act of getting ready, traveling to a location, being around people for hours, then traveling home is a nightmare. The main thing that gets me pumped to leave my apartment is dressing up — and as summer draws to an end, I’m already planning my going out outfits for fall. It’s actually trickier than it sounds because you want to be comfortable through the night, yet cute and sexy enough that you’ll feel confident.

Over the years I’ve perfected the ideal formula for the do-it-all out on the town look, and this autumn I’m shopping for pieces that will take it to the next level. My philosophy for going out dressing in college was definitely “the more revealing the better” — think mini dresses/skirts, super cropped bra tops, and skinny jeans with shoes that never matched were popular in my rotation (nostalgic cringe). But now? My going out style anchors on pieces with subtly sexy details that can be played up or down, like sheer and glossy fabrics, and strategically placed cut-outs — although, of course, short hemlines are still very welcome.

Clothes, however, are only half of the equation. Shoes can make or break a look, especially when it comes to fall dressing. I can’t tell you how may times I’ve put together a cute combination only for my arms to be hot or my legs to be cold. I’ve developed certain rules of thumb to avoid this issue. For example, if my dress of choice is above the knee, then my shoes need to be knee-high, or if I’m wearing long pants, my top needs to be a light material with a figure-hugging shape and peek-a-boo cut-outs — transitional dressing is all about balance.

Annie Blay

Below see the four going-out outfit combinations I’ll be repeating all season.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Mini Dress With Knee High Boots

This combination is truly unmatched in my eyes. The contrasting portions of a mini dress or skirt and knee-high boots is just the right amount of flirty and chic — especially in a complementing color palette.

Cargo Pants & Corset

A new pairing I’ve been loving, oversized cargo pants paired with a corset top exudes cool girl energy. This look is equal parts edgy, laid back, and sexy in the most effortless way possible. To really take this combo to the next level, opt for a slightly see-through lingerie-inspired corset top.

Cut-Out Maxi Dress & Ankle Boots

This one’s for the more elegant night outs, such as luxe dinners with the girls. Cut-outs were all the rage this summer and there’s no reason the skin-baring trend has to end with colder temperatures. Simply lengthening the hem can take this look from July to October: your legs will be warm and covered by the maxi dress and boots, while cut-outs and ruching keep the overall vibe flirty and fun.

Suit Co-Ord

This sultry spin on the corporate look is the easiest way to go from the workday to drinks this fall (depending on your office culture of course). But even if you just wear this to an upscale bar there will be no shortage of compliments. I love the put-togetherness of a co-ord suit and the subtle skimpiness of a bra top and mini skirt — of course balance is key here, so an oversized blazer is best for extra coverage during the day.