I don’t know if it’s just me, but it feels like summer begins later and later every year. June has essentially been spring’s encore. But now, at mid-month, the heat has finally started to creep in, extending through September, maybe even October. So it wasn’t until recently that I dove headfirst into shopping mode, which means one thing: dress season. A breezy frock is the epitome of summer style in my book. It ticks every box: it’s easy, comfortable, and that effortless one-and-done look that always makes you come off as put together even when you’re rushing out the door. Now I can hardly pretend I need a whole new collection of dresses (my closet is already bursting with options from summers past), but this year’s trends are simply too good to miss out on and let’s just say, they’re going to be making a permanent home in my wardrobe.

For starters, sheer dresses are everywhere at the moment, and I’m finally leaning in. The warm-weather months are all about showing a little skin, so why not embrace the movement with an ethereal semi-sheer dress? While it feels daring and will require a burst of confidence, there’s also something very sophisticated about the look when done right, making it a cool-girl way to elevate your everyday style or add a sexy edge to an evening look.

Polka dot dresses are also topping my list this year. This nostalgic print is back for 2025, bringing a playful, retro vibe to my summer wardrobe. It’s very Princess-Diana coded, so it’s an automatic yes in my book. And if you haven’t embraced the butter yellow trend yet, now’s the time. Soft, warm, and flattering, it’s the ideal color to add a little brightness to your closet for a dopamine boost without feeling overwhelming. Think of it as your new neutral.

Beyond the trendier styles of the season, I’m also always up for a refresh on the classics, because you can never have too many dresses. Think gingham, feminine ruffles, and flirty mini styles, which are all making their way onto my wishlist as usual, offering something for every occasion. These updated staples will be the investment pieces to carry me through 2025, and many more summers to come.

Ahead, shop the styles I’m wearing on repeat all season long, from trendy to timeless.

St. Agni Cotton-Blend Halter Midi Dress $460 Shop on Moda Operandi If there’s one hero dress for summer, it’s this versatile little white dress from St. Agni. It’s somehow everything all at once — effortless, cool, chic, sophisticated, clean — and is casual enough to wear for daytime hangs while also having the power to be dressed up for night time. The open back adds a subtle sexiness, and the halter and A-line silhouette feels very ‘90s minimalist.

Khaite Pranta Dress Cream with Raspberry Print $1,200 Shop on Khaite Fruit prints for summer are the equivalent of florals for spring. Groundbreaking? Maybe not. But still classic and always cute. This raspberry-adorned Khaite number is the perfect slip-on style for summertime comfort, offering a semi-loose fit and lightweight silk organza material. Whether picnic-ing on lazy weekend afternoons or dressing up with strappy heels for a girls night out, you’ll be so happy to have this in your wardrobe.

SWF Two Piece Sheer Slip $358 Shop on Revolve Nailing two of this season's biggest trends, this sheer slip dress is effortlessly chic in both its ethereal vibe and buttery yellow hue. It’s the kind of piece I can throw on and instantly feel glam and a little bit daring, all without trying too hard. It would also double as a gorgeous coverup for poolside and beachside looks, if naked-dressing isn’t your thing.

Fanm Mon Nur Dress $399 Shop on Shopbop Fanm Mon is known for its extraordinary craftsmanship, fairytale silhouettes, and one-of-a-kind pieces. This stunning dress from its latest collection, Dekoupaj, captures all three. Its soft florals and flowing silhouette make it feel timelessly feminine and romantic, like something you'd wear while wandering through a sunlit garden. It’s a perfect choice for those special summer events, or honestly just dressing up your weekends in the sun.

Réalisation The Heidi $320 Shop on Réalisation Gingham is another summer classic, but I love the juxtaposition of the soft and delicately ruffled straps to the bold print on this Réalisation pick. The French label has so many gorgeous summer dresses to choose from but this one stood out with its flirty silhouette and summery vibe, and will almost certainly be a new go-to of mine.

Mango Belt knit dress $70 Shop on Mango A simple knit dress is an essential in every stylish woman’s summer wardrobe, no matter your style, minimalist or maximalist. This one is under $70, yet looks incredibly luxe. The belted waist and boat neck add a unique touch, giving it that ‘90s supermodel vibe. It’s the kind of piece you’ll reach for again and again, whether you’re keeping it casual or dressing it up.

Saylor Gali Seashell Print Dress $297 Shop on Shopbop Nautical jewelry is having a major moment this summer, and this slinky Saylor dress is the perfect way to wear the trend head-to-toe. With its playful seashell print, it captures that breezy coastal vibe in a way that’s effortlessly chic. Whether you’re at the beach or sipping cocktails by the pool, this dress brings a fresh, nautical-inspired touch to your summer wardrobe.

DONDE ESTEBAN Flores lace-trimmed floral-print silk-blend satin mini dress $625 Shop on Net-a-Porter This gorgeous silk minidress feels like a Carrie Bradshaw classic — flirty, fun, and full of life. The vibrant floral print, asymmetric lace detailing, and silk-satin fabric give it that colorful, high-energy summer vibe that I want to channel all season long.

Doen Mazarin Dress $398 Shop on Doen Retro meets romance in this dreamy polka dot Doen number. With its flowy silhouette and vintage-inspired feel, it’s a perfect selection for those effortlessly chic summer moments. It’s also the ideal polka dot dress for those who are trend-curious. Not too large or loud of a print, but the dots are very much present.

Pucci Marmo semi-sheer maxi dress $940 Shop on MyTheresa In case you haven’t heard, it’s a Pucci summer. And I need to get on a plane to Europe ASAP so I can prance around in this stunning sheer dress in the brand’s iconic motif. Dress it up for dinner with chunky jewelry and strappy sandals, or simply wear it over a swimsuit for all your poolside looks. It might be a splurge, but this will be a piece you keep forever and get 1,000 compliments on.

Zara FLORAL CROCHET DRESS $80 Shop on Zara Rich crochet and raffia textures are always in for summer, so adding this Zara mini to my wardrobe is a no-brainer — especially since it’s under $80. It’s a great choice to take from the beach to the city any day of the week. It exudes the kind of sun-kissed summer charm you want to lean into all season long, and is just playful enough with the semi-see-through silhouette.