My closet's tops-to-bottoms ratio has never been equal, especially during the summer. That’s because I can walk into almost any store and find a blouse or tank I feel and look good in. But unless I’m shopping in the petite section, pants and shorts don’t always suit my 5’2” frame. Well, with summer’s knit shorts trend being the exception. The soon-to-be-everywhere bottoms perfectly hug my body in all the right places without causing discomfort around my waist. Really, I’d go as far as to say they’re 10x comfier than jean shorts.

I first dabbled in the knit shorts trend last summer with a teeny-tiny white crochet pair from Helsa, which are perhaps the cheekiest bottoms in my wardrobe. Then, this spring, Dua Lipa’s cotton candy-colored stripe Chanel knit shorts further sparked my interest, confirming the bottoms are shaping up to be a red-hot item this summer. In April, the “Levitating” singer took to a winery in New Zealand rocking a pastel-hued matching set from the fashion house’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Striped iterations, in particular, are having a major moment right now, with brands like Kule and Zara taking a stab at the look. But if you’re partial to solid colors, the likes of Reformation and Guizio have some minimal pairs to put on your radar — and in your summer rotation.

Below, browse through an edit of my favorite knit shorts on the market this summer.

Reformation Cara Knit Short $68 See On Reformation I’m a sucker for anything pastel pink. As such, these knit short shorts are calling my name. Much like the model above, I’d edge them up with a leather jacket or oversized graphic tee.

Versace Crochet-Knit Shorts $1,050 See On Farfetch Designer knit shorts? Versace has you covered. These printed pink bottoms feel like something Margot Robbie would have sported in Barbie.

Guizio Calesia Knit Short $128 See On Guizio You needn’t slip into a patterned knit short. For those who gravitate toward neutrals, this gray Guizio pair is the way to go.

Simon Miller Marzo Crochet Shorts $195 See On Revolve These emerald green babies would fit right in on a lively boardwalk, especially when teamed with a strappy bikini top and rubber flip-flops. Throw some beachy jewelry into the look for good measure.

Electric Rose Suzie Pull-On Shorts $138 See On Anthropologie Rendered in a white and brown print, these pull-on shorts will resonate with minimalists and maximalists. Toss them over your bathing suit after hitting the pool or beach, should you need to make a stop on the way home.

Free People Kaia Swit Shorts $60 See On Free People Between the punchy floral print and the striking sunny yellow shade, what’s not to love about Free People’s hot pants? Kick up the look a notch with a bright pullover, as exhibited above.

Guest In Residence Cashmere Racer Short $195 See On Revolve I’m not over the fire-engine red color trend just yet — are you? Gigi Hadid’s brand, Guest In Residence, makes a compelling case for donning the shade in the form of leg-bearing knit short shorts.

English Factory Scallop Shorts $95 See On English Factory Though I’ve never been a huge fan of scallop hemlines, I will say these English Factory shorts are quite chic. To tone them down a bit, I’d pair the bottoms with a basic white ribbed tank top in lieu of the matching knit top.