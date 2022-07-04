Cate Blanchett’s Latest Look Is So Much More Than Your Typical Power Suit

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, many from around the world have shown support to Ukrainian citizens by means of monetary donations, social media shares, and sartorial suggestions. Although these actions have apparently dwindled since the first weeks of the conflict, there are some celebrities pressing on with the mission—just take Cate Blanchett and her blue and yellow power suit as an example.

Over the weekend, she donned a custom suit made by the Los Angeles-based label Grayscale that paid homage to Ukraine (the Australian actor moonlights as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, a position that advocates for refugees around the world). The two-piece suit was all royal blue, with the exception of a single yellow stripe that ran from the shoulder to the bottom of the left pant leg. It’s also worth noting that the suit itself seems a strategic choice, as the silhouette holds meanings of empowerment and tenacity. The set will be auctioned off by STIL LIFESTYLE at a future date that has yet to be disclosed, with the proceeds going to UNHCR. It is Grayscale’s first-ever look to be marked for auction.

“Grayscales first auction piece, and for an amazing cause! We are so honored to be involved in this moment,” the label wrote in the caption of the star’s photo. Blanchett’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, posted the same photo of Blanchett, thanking the label for working with the duo to craft the look.

Grayscale, which founder BJ Gray first launched as a styling service in 2014, now specializes in made-to-order suiting in a palette of bold colors. Its designs have been worn by a number of A-listers, including Lady Gaga, Maluma, and Terrell Grice.

For those who love and want the bold power suit look, you’re in luck: Grayscale offers a strikingly similar style to that of Blanchett’s in a copper/lavender color combination (which you can tailor to appear less boxy than the model’s look, should you prefer the actor’s more narrow and curvaceous fit.) Find the set below, along with several other options to channel her look.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.