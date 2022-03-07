With warmer weather on the horizon, the East Coast chic set is packing away their faux fur coats and heavy quilted parkas and saying hello to lighter outerwear. Yes, you still need a jacket during this transitional weather for when that unexpected breeze makes an appearance. But no need to fret: An extra layer is just another opportunity to make a statement. And as a bonus, this season’s trending outerwear — gorgeous, spring-ready floral jackets — will have you dreaming of the beautiful blooms and sunshine that’s (hopefully) right around the corner.

With beautiful and unexpected detailing and patterns, these trending floral jackets are a breath of fresh air in a sea of basic black coats. But rest assured that not all these floral jackets boast loud graphic prints. You can find one that suits your style whether that’s vibrant and bold or more subdued and casual — and you can start your search right here.

During this dreaded transitional period when the weather can’t seem to make up its mind, these lively, day-brightening floral jackets can make the transition a bit easier. Scroll on to see and shop these trending outerwear pieces and channel some of that flower power.

something navy Floral Hooded Puffer Jacket $325 View product For those chillier days, reach for this classic puffer jacket that features a statement-making pink floral print, ribbed cuffs, and zip-up pockets. Plus, its snap-on hood is removable so you can say goodbye to hat hair.

No. 21 Sports Jacket in Stampa Fondo Nero $955 View product This bomber jacket has an oversized, sporty fit that’s perfect for everyday wear. Crafted from quilted nylon, it features a Hawaiian-inspired micro-floral print. Pair it with some dark wash jeans and boots, or slip-on mules once the weather warms.

something navy Floral Asymmetrical Jacket $225 View product For those days when you want to show off your fit and ward off the cool breeze, look to this jacket from Something Navy. The one-snap neck closure and asymmetrical silhouette is a unique take on the floral jacket trend.

something navy Magnolia Shirt Jacket $165 View product Simple and sweet is the best way to describe this cotton jacket that can easily be thrown over a dress for a dinner date or worn with a tank and jeans at an outdoor flea market. The tiny floral accents and ruffles are the perfect juxtaposition to the boxy, button-up fit.

AG Jeans Mirah Jacket $265 View product These warm floral hues are hard not to love. Crafted from 100 percent cotton, this jean jacket has a vintage-inspired lived-in fit, and can be styled with a pair of white jeans for an effortlessly chic everyday look.

Andreeva Vanilla Jacquard Jacket №19 Detachable Feather Cuffs $660 $280 View product Show your excitement for spring with this floral jacket. With feather detailing, a vibrant color palette, and soft silk lining, this whimsical piece has ‘fashion influencer’ written all over it. Bonus: The feather cuffs are detachable, so you can leave them at home if you’re going for a slightly more demure look.

Lords of Harlech Mao Burlap Jacket Navy $328 View product For a more subtle floral moment, turn to this menswear piece. The interior floral lining gives a peak-a-boo hint of that staple spring pattern, and the polyester insulation is ideal for those nippy days.

Balenciaga Floral jacket $4,850 $1,940 View product With a house robe inspired fit, this splurge-worthy jacket creates a flattering silhouette for all body types. Its darker color palette is ideal for the transition period between winter and spring when the weather is full of highs and lows.

