This New Jacket Trend Is The Ultimate Transitional Wear
It’ll have your dreaming of the blooms and sunshine ahead.
With warmer weather on the horizon, the East Coast chic set is packing away their faux fur coats and heavy quilted parkas and saying hello to lighter outerwear. Yes, you still need a jacket during this transitional weather for when that unexpected breeze makes an appearance. But no need to fret: An extra layer is just another opportunity to make a statement. And as a bonus, this season’s trending outerwear — gorgeous, spring-ready floral jackets — will have you dreaming of the beautiful blooms and sunshine that’s (hopefully) right around the corner.
With beautiful and unexpected detailing and patterns, these trending floral jackets are a breath of fresh air in a sea of basic black coats. But rest assured that not all these floral jackets boast loud graphic prints. You can find one that suits your style whether that’s vibrant and bold or more subdued and casual — and you can start your search right here.
During this dreaded transitional period when the weather can’t seem to make up its mind, these lively, day-brightening floral jackets can make the transition a bit easier. Scroll on to see and shop these trending outerwear pieces and channel some of that flower power.
