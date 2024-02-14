It’s not just you thinking it — getting dressed in February can be tough. One day, the sun is shining, and a lightweight trench coat is really all you need to stay warm. And later on in the week? An unexpected snowstorm hits, requiring you to cocoon yourself in an oversized puffer jacket and turtleneck sweater. All this to say, I wouldn’t blame you if you’ve decided to hold off on making any big clothing purchases for a few weeks. Instead, why not upgrade your accessories? As luck would have it, this month’s fashion news is heavy on cute shoe, purse, and jewelry launches.

Completedworks, a London-based brand revered for its luxe baubles and ceramics (with celebrity fans like Tracee Ellis Ross, Julianne Moore, and Gabrielle Union), entered a new category this month: handbags. Priced from $765 to $1,022, the offerings are utterly chic and of the moment. One of favorite styles from the lineup? Its black bow-covered shoulder silhouette, pictured above. And Completedworks isn’t the only brand introducing carryalls this month. Veronica Beard, too, debuted its first collection of arm candy, which consists of six versatile options.

And there’s plenty happening in the footwear scene this February, too. Perhaps you heard about Reebook and Milk Makeup’s first sneaker collaboration last April. Well, if you weren’t able to snag a pair, you’ll have another opportunity later this month. On Feb. 29, the two brands are releasing their second lineup, which features more kicks and a few garments as well.

Below, stay up to date with the latest and greatest happening in the industry these next few week. Don’t forget: We’ll update this post throughout the month, so be sure to check back in a bit.

Completedworks Launches Handbags

This debut is the 10-year-old label’s first-ever foray into leather goods. “What we have done from the beginning with our jewelry and ceramics has been to explore the movement of fabrics and leather materials – the way they fold, crumple and knot – something very often associated with handbags” Anna Jewsbury, the brand’s artistic director, said in a statement. “Behind the scenes we had many ideas that we put aside because they were only relevant to products we didn’t yet offer.” The brand released five styles boasting intriguing, eye-catching elements like flirty bow and luxe bio-resin handles. Shop the new looks on Completedworks’ website or at its showroom in North Marylebone.

Kaia Gerber Is The New Face Of DKNY

Courtesy Of DKNY

Striving to cater to the Gen Z market, DKNY just made some major changes. On Feb. 12, the heritage brand announced that 22-year-old model Kaia Gerber is its new global face. “Kaia best represents the all-American style which classic DKNY was known for, but with a new energy and spirit,” Trey Laird, founder and chief creative officer at Team Laird (who worked on the campaign), explained in a statement. Shot by Alasdair McLellan, the spring shoot shows the young talent wearing the label’s newest collection, which reimagines wardrobe staples like denim, blazers, trenches, and leather jackets.

Reebok & Milk Makeup Drop Their Second Collection

Courtesy Of Milk Makeup

Building on their last successful partnership, Reebok and Milk Makeup are back for round two. Available to shop on Feb. 29, the limited-edition footwear and apparel collection includes the BB 4000 II mid vegan sneakers ($150), cropped tees ($40), and bomber jackets ($160).

Veronica Beard Drops A Handbag Collection

On Feb. 1, Veronica Beard rolled out six carryalls, including bucket bags, camera silhouettes, shoulder styles, and large totes. The hero piece, however, is the Goody Bag ($448), made from canvas and supple leather. “The Veronica Beard uniform has always been the cool classics for the woman on-the-go: a tailored jackets, great jeans, and chic boots,” co-founder Veronica Swanson Beard said in a press release. “We are so excited to round out our lifestyle offering and give our customer everything she needs to complete her look.”

Maile Releases A Valentine’s Day Capsule

Maile, an emerging luxury footwear brand based in New York, dropped a Valentine’s Day capsule earlier this month, which includes the BIRDIE faux fur heels and PERRY faux fur slides. Wear the rosette-adorned shoes with a dreamy pink outfit, as seen above, and you’re all set.