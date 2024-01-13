There are some celebrities who are true fashion chameleons. When it comes to these stars, you can never quite guess their next style move. Such is the case with Julianne Moore. The acclaimed actor has leaned into just about every sartorial aesthetic under the sun, from super refined (think a tuxedo dress) to playful and adventurous (like a lime-colored number). And with dozens of award nominations — and big wins! — throughout her career, Moore has become a red carpet veteran, providing fans with countless awe-inspiring and unexpected fashion moments along the way.

Like most stars, Moore’s style has evolved since first stepping into the spotlight. In the ‘90s and early aughts, the actor gravitated towards timeless red carpet looks (like her understated white gown at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in ‘98, for instance). But in the early ‘10s, Moore switched sartorial gears, opting for more opulent numbers — a prime example being her plumage-covered gown at the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2014. “Julianne loves feathers — she’s always been enamored by birds and feathers,” her former stylist, Leslie Fremar, told The Hollywood Reporter last year, referring to the specific outfit. Striking shades, like emerald green and neon yellow, have been in heavy rotation for Moore. (Both vibrant hues contrast nicely against her signature shiny dark red locks.)

Before the 2024 award show season is in full swing, take a look back at Moore’s best red carpet looks thus far. If Moore's latest A+ fashion moments are any indication, this list will only continue to grow.

1998

In the late ‘90s, at the 70th Annual Academy Awards, Moore stepped out in an understated white carpet-length gown and cream shawl.

2002

She arrived at the premiere of The Hours in a long-sleeve black dress emblazoned with a larger-than-life flower.

2004

Moore looked downright fabulous in this dazzling gown at the 76th Annual Academy Awards.

2007

The actor showed up to the 2007 Met Gala in a timeless black and white Yves Saint Laurent tuxedo dress.

2009

An emerald green number, which she wore to the 66th Venice Film Festival, alongside Moore’s signature red hair is a match made in red carpet heaven.

2010

Moore clearly has a thing for feathers. At the 60th Berlin International Film Festival, she donned a black strapless dress covered in the whimsical detail.

2012

Vibrant yellow isn’t the easiest shade to wear, but Moore pulled it off without a hitch — via a Dior Couture gown — at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.

2014

Above, the look Moore’s former stylist commented on in the aforementioned 2023 interview. Coming from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2014 collection, the outfit made an appearance at The Maps To The Stars premiere during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

2015

Moore is clearly fond of Chanel, having worn the French fashion house to the 87th Annual Academy Awards, too. The custom dress took a whopping 27 people and 965 hours to create — no big deal.

2015

2015 was an incredibly stylish year for Moore. At the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, the A-lister stole the spotlight in a silver ombré Givenchy Couture number.

2016

Citrusy green is another hue that looks phenomenal on Moore, as demonstrated by her sparkly Givenchy Couture dress at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2018

She turned up to the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival in a column dress from Saint Laurent, a rather pared-back (yet seriously sleek) choice for the star.

2019

This caped Louis Vuitton dress for the screening of Les Miserables at the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival is unlike anything Moore has ever sported on the red carpet.

2022

Rocking a multi-color see-through gown by Valentino, Moore tapped into the naked dressing trend at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

2023

Moore ended 2023 with a strong sartorial bang, wearing a striking red satin Prada number to the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, May December.

2024

The A-lister doesn’t seem to be growing tired of the red color trend, as she donned a Bottega Veneta dress in the fiery shade at the 81st Golden Globes.