Do you smell that? Ahh, it’s the sweet scent of pumpkin. With fall drawing near (35 days, but who’s counting?), you’re probably getting giddy about everything on the docket, from, of course, whipping up pumpkin-flavored muffins to bingeing Gilmore Girls. There’s also plenty to be excited about when it comes to your autumn wardrobe. In addition to lightweight jackets and sweaters galore, the fall 2025 handbag trends are very much worth splurging on.

If you’re only allowing yourself to buy one new carryall this upcoming season (understandable), Ellen Dutcher, the vice president of product at Cuyana, offers some sound advice for narrowing down your options. For many of the label’s shoppers, a spacious bag is non-negotiable. “It must be the right size for everything they need to carry throughout the day,” she tells TZR. Another box to tick off? Timelessness. “Even when leaning into new trends, our customers want to ensure it is a silhouette and color that she will still love for many seasons to come,” Dutcher notes. And to ensure your investment will get ample mileage, Charles Lichaa, founder and chief brand officer of 8 Other Reasons, suggests an adaptable silhouette. “[Think] crossbodies, structured top-handles, and east–west silhouettes that easily transition across work, errands, or evening plans,” he explains.

Without further ado, read up TZR’s fall 2025 bag trend forecast, below.

Rich Burgundy

Dutcher says rich, moody hues are having a strong moment for fall. One in particular, she predicts, will be a big hit with the masses? Burgundy. Cuyana’s customers, for one, are loving the deep shade as an alternative to black. “It’s just as timeless and versatile, but with a more stylish twist,” she explains. Plus, it’ll pair perfectly with other traditional autumn colors, such as chocolate brown, taupe, and olive green.

Top-Handle Silhouettes

Designers are throwing it back to the ‘50s and ‘60s this fall with top-handle bags, a favorite amongst leading ladies like Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn during the bygone decades. “Imagine a bag plucked from your grandmother’s wardrobe, but with a modern, minimalist edge,” Ella Ha, the design team lead at Stand Oil, describes the trend. “These structured top-handle styles exude retro charm while slipping effortlessly into today’s looks.”

Soft Suede

What’s fall without a suede accent? This season, brands are banking on bags rendered in the soft, cozy material. Lichaa points out how a suede tote offers both visual richness and touch-worthy appeal. “It pairs beautifully with neutral and earth-tone wardrobes,” he adds about the fall bag trend.

East-West Shapes

East-west bags continue to lead this charge this fall, reports Carol Lovell, the founder of Stow London. Because she says the trend can be a bit impractical, the designer created the brand’s curve style with longevity in mind, offering a slouchier take on the look. “We don’t follow trends per se, so I believe our more relaxed version will remain a classic,” she explains. But if you’re planning on toting the bag around during a night out, a smaller, more structured silhouette should work just fine.

Snakeskin Print

Leopard print seems to be taking a backseat this fall, with snakeskin styles taking center stage. According to Lichaa, the timeless pattern has the potential to make even the simplest outfits feel elevated. But don’t be afraid to pair it with other eye-popping fall motifs, such as Fair Isle and stripes.