February is arguably the month of fashun. Designers across New York City and Europe show their collections for Fall/Winter 2022 while brands are launching their seasonal campaigns for the upcoming spring. If you haven’t tuned into all the fashion news for February 2022, don’t worry. TZR rounded up all the need-to-know info for your convenience, from the month’s buzziest campaigns to the coolest collaborations.

The ‘90s seem to be a running theme across multiple labels so far. Denim powerhouses like Jordache, for instance, enlisted supermodel Brooke Shields for its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign. (The internet loved this moment.) In the meantime, MOTHER dropped a limited-edition capsule collection filled with nostalgic denim pieces inspired by the ‘80s and ‘90s. As far as brand partnerships go, Jimmy Choo teamed up with Mugler to debut an eight-piece range of vampy, sexy footwear. On the other end of the accessories spectrum, Gentle Monster x Coperni released futuristic sunglasses. If you plan on traveling to Aspen for one more last-minute ski getaway, make sure to check out Chanel’s newly opened ephemeral boutique. (The pop-up store will stay open through April 2022.)

Jimmy Choo Teams Up With Mugler

Fans of sultry, body-con fashion will love the Jimmy Choo x Mugler collab. The duo’s collection includes a total of eight footwear pieces that merge Mugler’s glamorous, vampy energy with Jimmy Choo’s timelessness and luxe appeal. The collection is already selling out, so make sure to add a pair (or two) of shoes to your checkout cart ASAP.

Chanel Opens An Ephemeral Boutique

On Feb. 7, the renowned fashion house returned to Aspen with its ephemeral (i.e. pop-up) boutique in the Benton Building. (The label previously opened a temporary residence in Aspen back in 2014 and 2019.) The store carries everything from ready-to-wear pieces to fragrance to beauty products. It will remain open through April 2022.

Brooke Shields Appears In Jordache Ads

Nostalgic denim brand Jordache tapped actor and ‘90s supermodel Brooke Shields to be the star of its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign.

Brother Vellies Announces A V-Day Special

PSA: You can now gift Brother Vellies’ three-month-long Something Special subscription to your loved one for Valentine’s Day. To recap: As part of this program, Brother Vellies delivers made-to-order, sustainably and ethically made products to every subscriber once a month. (Think a handcrafted ceramic vase, a handwoven handbag, or an artisanal candle from the Brother Vellies New York studio.)

MOTHER Launches SNACKS!

The fashion girl-approved denim brand launched a nine-piece collection that celebrates ‘80s and ‘90s fashion. Dubbed SNACKS!, the throwback range includes nostalgic pieces with exaggerated proportions and playful details like pretzel-detailed buttons.

Gentle Monster x Coperni Release New Shades

The two brands collaborated on a futuristic eyewear range, which was inspired by ‘90s sci-fi movies like RoboCop, Back To The Future, and The Matrix. The capsule includes two styles: an angular cat-eye frame (5G) and an avant-garde, goggle-style silhouette (5G Bold). Both 5G and 5G Bold sunglasses are now available to shop and retail at $320 and $555, respectively.

Goodbuy Launches A Platform For Conscious Shoppers

For eco-friendly buffs, make sure to check out goodbuy — a newly released Chrome browser extension and marketplace for ethical, sustainability-forward shopping. Think of it as a shopping search engine you can use to find products that align with your values and buy from minority-owned retailers and small businesses. Rest assured, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from, as the platform currently offers over 19 million products from 183,000 small businesses.