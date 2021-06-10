Helena Christensen Just Recreated One Of Her Most Iconic '90s Swimsuit Looks

The ‘90s are still having a moment in fashion, from Dua Lipa wearing butterfly hair clips to Alicia Silverstone recreating an iconic style moment from Clueless. Along with this, supermodels from this decade are still showing off their fashion prowess. Take Naomi Campbell, who starred in a PANGAIA campaign earlier this year, or Cindy Crawford who has been busy twinning with her mini-me Kaia Gerber. Even more recently, Helena Christensen recreated her iconic swimsuit photo from the ‘90s — and the image is a must see.

For a little back story, Christensen starred in a Chanel campaign back in 1990. In the original image, the supermodel was photographed emerging from the water while wearing a black one-piece swimsuit from the fashion house. She wore a multi-strand pearl necklace and giant seashell earrings. For the 2021 photo, the 52-year-old model emerged from the water yet again, though this time she styled her beach look a little differently.

Christensen wore a plunging neckline swimsuit from Stærk&Christensen, a lifestyle company that she founded with her business partner and friend Camilla Stærk. In place of the glamorous pearls and chunky earrings from her 1990 Chanel campaign, Christensen wore a pair of tinted sunglasses from Stærk&Christensen and a dainty necklace. While the model might not have worn the exact one-piece she did years ago, Christensen channeled the same powerful supermodel energy.

Her current black one-piece swimsuit also featured a functional detail. The style has optional buttoning so you can adjust the depth of cleavage, making it suitable for those who want a more cover-up look. So far, it seems like many celebrities are enjoying one-piece swimwear this summer.

Back in April, Yara Shadidi posed in a plunging back, ruffle swimsuit while Chrissy Teigen opted for a bubble-gum pink style that leaned into one of the biggest Summer 2021 color trends. The one-piece, which traditionally was considered a more modest style, has evolved to become just as flirty and fun as bikinis. (Just take a look at these high-cut options and micro-string designs.) If you want to adopt the look into your swimwear rotation, you will have a diverse range of designs to choose from this season.

If you’re a fan of Christensen’s plunging neckline style, however, you’re in luck — the piece is still in stock and available in a variety of sizes on the brand’s website. Below, shop Christensen’s exact one-piece swimsuit, alongside several additional options.

